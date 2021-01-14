Which Coffs Coast suburb is having the most babies?

New data has shown Australia will suffer a population slowdown as couples decide against having children due to the coronavirus crisis.

New data has shown Australia will suffer a population slowdown as couples decide against having children due to the coronavirus crisis.

Maybe it’s the picturesque mountains, romantic water holes or even a collective love of Peter Costello, but whatever it is – the citizens of Bellingen are doing their bit for the nation.

While the Australian Bureau of Statistics recently revealed the national birth rate has hit a historic low, the town of Bellingen bucked the trend, registering 2.63 births per year – and climbing.

The birth rate, the average number of babies a woman has in her life, has dropped to just 1.66 across the country and 1.69 in NSW.

Coffs Coast residents continue to graft for the country like the former Federal Treasurer Peter Costello called on them to do in 2002 by saying families should “have one (baby) for mum, one for dad and one for the country”.



And closer look at the figures shows residents in the Coffs Harbour LGA are having 2.01 babies a year, which is a little lower than some neighbouring LGAs.

Bellingen (2.5), Nambucca (2.56) and Clarence Valley (2.33) LGAs all out strip Coffs for births as a proportion of their populations.

Breaking those numbers down further reveals Coffs Harbour – South takes the prize for the lowest rate at a suburb level, with 1.81 babies born among its estimated 10,700 residents.

RELATED: PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 — Pt IV

While the low national birth rate might be cause for concern given the ‘replacement level’ sits at around 2.1, .Id’s Glenn Capuano says it is a “bit of a myth” the population would decline without overseas migration.

Running the rule over the numbers in his blog at id.com.au, the demographer said while the 305,832 births in 2019 is the lowest in 5 years, it was still high compared with even the post-war baby boom given the sheer size of the population.

“The number of births for 2019 is nearly double the 169,301 deaths recorded in the same year – so we’d still be growing, albeit at a slower rate, without migration,” Mr Capuano said.

“It would take a generation for this to “catch-up” and for Australia to have a natural decline (like Japan does at the moment) in the absence of other factors.”

RELATED: NEW YEAR’S BABY: Meet Coffs’ first bub of 2021

Recently there have been suggestions the lockdowns could spark a new baby boom, however Mr Capuano added .Id’s population forecasts still factor in a low birthrate, and economic uncertainty had traditionally brought the birthrate down.

Nevertheless, Coffs Coast residents continue to graft for the country like the former Federal Treasurer Peter Costello called on them to do by saying families should “have one (baby) for mum, one for dad and one for the country”.

