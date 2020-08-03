Where you can eat Queensland’s best meat in Chinchilla

SUPPORT LOCAL: JBS and the Club Hotel Chinchilla haved joined up to bring some of Queensland’s finest beef to Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern

THE Club Hotel is proud to offer beef from some of Queensland’s finest producers who entered this year’s JBS RNA Paddock to Palate competition.

Kicking off this Thursday, August 6, the Club Hotel will be serving up the award-winning beef for at least two weeks.

SUPPORT LOVAL: Head Chef at the Chinchilla Club Hotel, Daniele Calvisi Pic: Peta McEachern

Head Chef at the Chinchilla Club Hotel, Daniele Calvisi said as the meat will only be available for a limited time, it’s a great chance for locals to come and support the club.

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to continue to cook up and serve quality meat to our customers, especially this being great quality and local beef,” Mr Calvisi said.

“We have also just started our full menu which will be available seven days a week, although bookings will be essential.”

Business Development Manager at JBS meats Denis Conroy said the partnership between JBS and the Club Hotel is exciting because locals get to taste the best of the best while supporting the local economy.

“It’s important to be able to showcase the high-quality beef Australian farmers produce and the beef from the Paddock to Palate competition is a perfect example of this,” Mr Conroy said.

TOP KOTCH: Award winning beef from the Paddock to Palate competition now at the Club Hotel Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern

“It is also great to see that a lot of the producers who enter this competition come from the Darling Downs and South West region and Central Queensland.

“It is also important that people now go out and support these regional towns and spend money after the COVID-19 shutdowns.”

JBS sponsors the 100 and 70 day Paddock to Palate Competition where over 40 producers usually duke it out at the Ekka, although it was cancelled this year due so COVID-19.

Some of Australia’s best known farming names enter this competition, such as; the Bassingthwaites, Blondfields, Morgans, and the Brown family from Tambo.