WHERE TO VOTE: List of locations where Callide residents can vote
WITH the Queensland State Election fast approaching this weekend, Callide residents will take to polling booths to vote for who they want to represent their region in state parliament next term.
The Callide seat includes the following areas; Chinchilla, Biloela, Calliope, Jandowae, Miles, Bell, Monto, Eidsvold, Gin Gin, Biggenden, Gayndah, Mundubbera, Moura, Banana, Theodore, Baralaba, Taroom and Wandoan.
This year voters will be choosing from the following candidates:
- Liberal Nation Party – Colin Boyce
- Australian Labor Party – Gordon Earnshaw
- Greens Party – Anthony Walsh
- Independent Party– Adam Burling
- Independent Party – Loris Doessel
Here’s a list of all the locations where you can vote in the Callide district this Saturday, October 31.
- Callide Office 38 Capper St, Gayndah, QLD Australia 4625
- Banana State School 32 Bramston Street, BANANA, QLD Australia 4702
- Baralaba State School 1 Power Street, BARALABA, QLD Australia 4702
- Bell State School 90 Dennis Street, BELL, QLD Australia 4408
- Biggenden State School 9 Frederick Street, BIGGENDEN, QLD Australia 4621
- Biloela State School 48 Rainbow St, Biloela, QLD Australia 4715
- Brigalow State School 24409 Warrego Highway, BRIGALOW, QLD Australia 4412
- Bullyard State School 2359 Bucca Road, BULLYARD, QLD Australia 4671
- Calliope State School Dawson Highway, CALLIOPE, QLD Australia 4680
- Our Lady Help of Christians Church Hall 74 Middle Street, CHINCHILLA, QLD Australia 4413
- Chinchilla Masonic Centre Cnr Boyd & Wambo Streets, CHINCHILLA, QLD Australia 4413
- Drillham State School 13 Jardine Street, DRILLHAM, QLD Australia 4424
- Eidsvold Community Hall 54 Moreton Street, EIDSVOLD, QLD Australia 4627
- Gayndah State School 33 Meson Street, GAYNDAH, QLD Australia 4625
- Gin Gin State School 13 May Street, GIN GIN, QLD Australia 4671
- Jambin State School Cnr Burnett Highway & Threeways Road, JAMBIN, QLD Australia 4702
- Jandowae Memorial Hall 38 George Street, JANDOWAE, QLD Australia 4410
- Jimbour State School 2421 Dalby-Jandowae Road, JIMBOUR, QLD Australia 4352
- Leichhardt Centre 29 Dawson Street, MILES, QLD Australia 4415
- Monto State School 3 Leichhardt Street, MONTO, QLD Australia 4630
- Perry Shire Hall 66 Heusman Street, MOUNT PERRY, QLD Australia 4671
- Moura Tennis Club 12 Nott Street, MOURA, QLD Australia 4718
- Mulgildie State School 2 Brigalow Street, MULGILDIE, QLD Australia 4630
- Mundubbera CWA Hall 79 Lyons Street, Mundubbera, QLD Australia 4626
- Taroom State School Wolsey Street, TAROOM, QLD Australia 4420
- Thangool State School 2 Aerodrome Road, THANGOOL, QLD Australia 4716
- Theodore Memorial RSL Hall 30 The Blvd, Theodore, QLD Australia 4719
- Ubobo Memorial Hall Cnr Railway Terrace and Cedarvale Road, Ubobo, QLD Australia 4680
- Wallaville State School 7 Grey Street, WALLAVILLE, QLD Australia 4671
- Wandoan State School 49 North Street, WANDOAN, QLD Australia 4419
- Warra State School Robinson Street, WARRA, QLD Australia 4411
- Wowan State School Don Street, WOWAN, QLD Australia 4702