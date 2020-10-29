WHERE TO VOTE: List of locations where Callide residents can vote

VOTE: Here are all the locations where you can cast your vote in Callide this election day. Pic: Brendan Radke

WITH the Queensland State Election fast approaching this weekend, Callide residents will take to polling booths to vote for who they want to represent their region in state parliament next term.

The Callide seat includes the following areas; Chinchilla, Biloela, Calliope, Jandowae, Miles, Bell, Monto, Eidsvold, Gin Gin, Biggenden, Gayndah, Mundubbera, Moura, Banana, Theodore, Baralaba, Taroom and Wandoan.

This year voters will be choosing from the following candidates:

Liberal Nation Party – Colin Boyce

Australian Labor Party – Gordon Earnshaw

Greens Party – Anthony Walsh

Independent Party– Adam Burling

Independent Party – Loris Doessel

Here’s a list of all the locations where you can vote in the Callide district this Saturday, October 31.