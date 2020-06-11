Where the Western Downs is at with its solar projects

THE Western Downs region is a major renewable energy hub with some of the largest projects in the country.

Deputy mayor Andrew Smith, who also holds the portfolio for planning, environment and agribusiness, said renewable energy was an important part of the future of the Western Downs’ economy.

“For a number of years, council has identified the importance of renewables and the role the energy sector can play in supporting economic growth in the region,” Cr Smith said.

“Council has approved 20 solar farms across the region which will total a whopping 4603MW of renewables with 11 of these projects currently progressing in construction and three completed farms that are already up and running.”

He said the energy industry is one of four cornerstones to the region’s economy, alongside agriculture, intensive agriculture and manufacturing.

“This establishment of renewable energy projects generates over $4 billion for our region.”

Cr Smith said there have been a total of 23 solar farm proposals.

Solar farms in operation:

Darling Downs Solar Stage 1 & 2, Kogan/Beelbee – APA

Baking Board Solar Farm, Baking Board – Eco Energy World (UK)

Under construction:

Warhook Solar Farm, Miles – Engie (France)

Gangarri Solar Farm, Woleebee – Shell QGC

Columboola Solar Farm – Luminous Energy (UK)

Approved and awaiting commencement:

Wandoan South Solar Project – Vena Energy Australia (Singapore)

Dalby Solar Farm – Renewable Energy Systems [RES] (UK)

Western Downs Solar Farm, Hopeland – Yellow Solar/Tilt Renewables

Ewerleigh Solar Park, Crossroads – Ewerleigh Solar Park Pty Ltd/DPI Group (Singapore)

Edenvale Solar Park, Crossroads – Edenvale Solar Park Pty Ltd/ DPI Group (Singapore)

Blue Grass Solar Farm, Cameby – X-Elio (Spain)

Jimbour East Solar Farm, Jimbour – X-Elio (Spain)

Chinchilla Solar Farm – First Solar (USA)

Barrunggam Solar Farm, Baking Board – Ubergy

Dulacca Renewable Energy Project – RES (UK)

Chances Plain Solar Farm – Juwi Renewable Energy Pty Ltd (Germany)

Western Downs Green Power Hub, Chinchilla – Neoen (France)

Proposed:

Daystar Energy Solar Farm – Daystar Energy (USA)