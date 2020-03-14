Where our candidates stand on all the big issues

Mayoral candidates:

PAUL MCVEIGH (incumbent)

Experience: Current mayor of the Western Downs Regional Council

Water security: “Action on water security is extremely important for our entire region. I’ll work on your behalf, with our councils, to lobby state and federal government to secure and improve the water access of our towns and agriculture well into the future. I’m already having these discussions with neighbouring mayors and state and federal ministers.”

Employment: “If elected, I will continue to support our people and improve our job opportunities by continuing to develop and diversify our region’s economic capacity.

Community consultation: I will listen to ideas, consult with and involve people in our community with developing solutions wherever they are needed.”

Crime: “Safety and wellbeing of our community is of paramount concern to our people. I have been working very closely with our local police forces to support their efforts in reducing incidents of crime across our region.”

Future growth: “I will work with chambers, business, and groups to deliver opportunities to diversify our region’s economy and the opportunities for job creation. Four years ago, the renewable energy industry did not exist on the Western Downs. Today we are known as the energy capital of Queensland, with wind and solar adding more diversity to our economy, which already includes gas, coal, ethanol and power stations.”

Local business: “I will continue to develop an environment that allows businesses to grow and expand and attract new businesses here. Working with council should be a staircase to success.”

Liveability: “I will continue to enhance the look and environment of our towns to make people want to live, work, stop and shop in the Western Downs.”

Rates: “I will continue to ensure the community gets the best value from each rate dollar. A massive achievement for any council is to be debt free, and the Western Downs is debt free.”

GLENN STRANDQUIST

Experience: Ran for council in 2004, 2012, and 2016 council elections, farmer, small business owner, railway track inspector

Infrastructure: “Amalgamation has assisted the region with the ability to deliver, improve, or replace our ageing infrastructure such as sewerage systems, water treatment plants, and landfill facilities.”

Representation: “Common view is that councillor roles seem to have drifted away from community representation, and the public find this unacceptable.”

Community consultation: “A shift in policy is required to meet public expectation of a better balance between admin and service delivery. Transparency can only be achieved through communication and trust. One way to improve this is to hold delivery of information forums across the region, livestream council meetings, councillors to inform public of processes to achieve outcomes, and staff better to promote community awareness.”

Councillor candidates:

ANDREW SMITH

Experience: Current deputy mayor of the Western Downs Regional Council

Supporting small businesses: “I want to help grow our business sector to create jobs, and then make our region a great place to live so that those people with jobs want to live and raise families in our community.

Employment: “Everything comes back to jobs. While employment is a state government responsibility, we can do so much to help. Why do I support a quick response planning culture? It’s so that we give business, old and new, the best opportunity to develop and grow, and that means jobs.”

Projects and events: “They make our communities better places to live.”

Debt: “We’re one of only a few councils in Queensland and indeed in Australia that is debt free. That in itself gives us capacity. It allows us to be mobile.”

Future growth: “I can tell you if council is not progressive, if it is not supporting the growth of our intensive ag industry, if it is not supporting the development of our energy industry, if it is not supporting new and current businesses in our region to grow and prosper, if it is not advocating for things like bulk water and other strategic projects, then our future is tough and our children’s future may not be in our region.”

GLENN SHIPWAY

Experience: Lawyer for 20 years, WDRC Dalby Australia Day volunteer of the year, president of the Western Downs Friends of the Libraries.

Why me: “I have expertise in the law and business. How many other candidates have that? I was a small-business owner for 20 years as part owner of a law firm. I care for people.”

Accessibility: “I intend to visit Tara and Miles on a monthly basis so I am accessible.”

GREG OLM

Experience: Born in Chinchilla, raised in Brigalow. 33 years in the grain industry, and 16 years in local government.

Environmental health: “I’ve been involved in construction of waste facilities in Chinchilla, Jandowae and Miles.”

KYLIE BOURNE

Experience: Active member of the Miles community taking on leadership positions, teacher, working for council, owns an arts practice and a school bus run.

Small businesses: “I believe in a strong and diverse economy with our local chambers playing an important role in supporting small businesses at a grassroots level. I believe council can also support small businesses through procurement policy reviews, and strengthening partnerships with local chambers an industry to deliver key initiatives that encourage live local, buy local, and employ local strategies.

Projects and events: “I believe that the suite of Western Downs festivals is strong and plays in important role in relation to liveability and attracting tourism and business to our region. I feel strongly that council can continue to strengthen its support of these events through our region financially, from a people power perspective and in terms of marketing and promotion.”

DONNA ASHURST

Experience: Current sitting councillor, 35 years experience in local government

Water security: “Security of water and resources through strong and continued advocacy to state and federal government. Investigation of option for additional water supplies for those communities in need.”

KAYE MAGUIRE

Experience: Current councillor, 30 years business experience being the managing director of Maguire Coaches, active member of local committees

Projects and events: “Every show, every event, every exhibition that I’ve attended shows the passion of our communities and the commitment that goes with those communities.”

Tourism: “I encourage you to think about the big things you want to see in your community. We want to be able to tell our stories and encourage visitors to come to our community and spend some extra time here.”

Local businesses: “I am committed to continue to advocate for improved resources, innovative opportunities and growing business for a better, economic future for now, our children and our grandchildren.”

Chambers and community groups: “I’m passionate about supporting our chambers and community groups because this is the conduit that we will use that helps council to be proactively working with you. “

Future growth: “The decisions in council should always look forward to how it may shape our future for a strong economic growth and increase liveability of our communities.”

CAROLYN TILLMAN

Experience: 23 years experience in local government, current serving councillor

Parks, open spaces and cemeteries: I’m pleased with the positive change to our town entrances, parks and streets. With the support of you, our residents, our towns and villages are looking inviting and welcoming.

Streets and public buildings: “We need to continue to invest in maintaining our streetscapes and public furniture.”

Small business: “I know it’s getting harder to compete with the internet, but by council making our CBD’s more welcoming and by local businesses doing the same, we may entice our residents to shop locally.”

Chambers and community groups: “We must keep our lines of communication open with councils and chambers. Council must continue to invest in our chambers and cement the partnerships we have. We both need to encourage more businesses to be part of our chambers so that we have power behind us in advocating for all those businesses.

Projects: The Chinchilla Botanical Parklands are a good example of doing it right. We need to continue this.”

Future growth: “It’s about getting communities involved in the decision making process and engaging communities on needs for now and the future. This includes engaging with and speaking up for our young people. Our young people are our future.”

Festivals and events: “Council also has a huge tradition of supporting our festivals and events. We have very accountable and thorough grant application systems to support all events, whether small or large. This includes monetary support as well as in-kind support.”

ROHAN MAY

Experience: CEO of Dingo Australia and president of the Chamber of Commerce

Population growth: Population growth is the silver bullet. More residents, more rate payers, more customers, more services.

Jobs: “The council needs to make securing additional industries and major employers their highest priority aside from safe living.”

Projects: “We’ve all heard billion dollar announcements that have been made about projects that have come to our region. I question how much of that value has actually trickled down to the local businesses and down to the local regions. It certainly hasn’t built our capacity as a region, because the boom ended and look at some of the towns around us. I’m calling for every project to have a true, local procurement vision as part of any development application.”

Local businesses: “Even more sadly, despite all the things I”m hearing tonight, the council’s local procurement plan is atrocious. Every possible cent of council money should be spent within the region. I’d be asking the questions like why does the Western Downs Council buy the majority of its safety equipment from Kingaroy? Why are our regional swimming pools managed by a firm in Maroochy? Why is the Western Downs soil testing done by a firm in Toowoomba when it could be done by a firm in Chinchilla? Every time we don’t use a local business, it means that money exits this region. It means those jobs exit this region.”

Festivals and events: “Event and destination tourism is also very important, but those people do not end up residing here nor are there large numbers of new jobs. However, the vast majority of events in our community are run by volunteer and community groups. It’s their events that make our region a great place to live and work. We need to embed council activation officers into those groups to give them the support that they need. “

PETER SAXELBY

Experience: Current serving councillor, 21 years experience in local government, 11 years in finance sector

Festivals and events: “I’m extremely passionate about the promotion and marketing of this region, and its volunteer-run festivals and events.”

Community services and town planning: “I visit the sites so I know what is happening. I’ll take a leading role in the development of services in our communities, and I do not believe the size of the community should hinder what services are applied.”

Local businesses: “Not all products can be procured within the region, but what we can be, let’s use the service. We need to entice businesses to relocate to the Western Downs, to chinchilla and Miles, and build on the vacant blocks of lands that are sitting there overgrown. Cut the infrastructure charges to entice people to move west.”

SAM CONDON

Experience: Agronomist, small business owner

Local business: “Our retail sector has, unfortunately, had a slight decline over the last few years, about 25 per cent since 2017. However, it still holds the third highest employment for our region behind construction and ag. This is surely a major indicator that the council need to support and work with these businesses.”

Chambers and community groups: “Opening communication is a high priority in my mind. Our chambers do an amazing job of connecting businesses together and opening up economic opportunities for its members.”

Roads: “I travel through and spend time in these towns when I work with my contracting business. I travel the roads and service these areas. I see the state of a lot of them, not just the bitumen roads but the side roads and the gravel roads …. Until you’ve sat in a truck and tried to haul grain, cotton and stock down some of these roads you really don’t have any idea how unsafe they are.”

MEGAN JAMES

Experience: Communications manager at BMO, business owner

Chambers and community groups: “I know how important it is to connect with business. I also saw people on chamber boards get burnt out so it’s so important that council supports these chambers in kind and financially so they can actually help boost business.”

Community consultation: “I’m not interested in consultation where you just tick a box and it’s done. It has to be done with genuine interest engaging people in the decision making.

Festivals and events: We need to make sure that there’s a fair distribution of funds and a model that gives them sustainability.”

Future growth: “The Western Downs is not Toowoomba’s poor little cousin. We have a crucial role in resources, agriculture, manufacturing, liveability and tourism. We hold all the cards, we just have to play them right. I have a vested interest; I want my parents to have a happy retirement and I want my kids to have opportunities.”

MARK MURPHY

Experience: Owner of Brumbys and Michel’s in Dalby

Local business: “I enjoy teaching people new skills. I like to see them better the way they do their jobs, and I like to see them become better as people. The same goes for the Western Downs.”

Future growth: “I want young people to have a future, and be able to have their careers and their families and want to have their families and their careers in our communities.”

Manufacturing and agriculture: “I want to see people being able to take advantage of everything our communities have to offer. I want to see a framework that encourages and supports our manufacturing and our agricultural industries and our small businesses so that the Western Downs can be the best it can be … The future of this community is a passion I hold close to my heart.”

GEORGE MOORE

Local businesses: It is important that council supports and does business with local business. I’m proud to live in one of the most productive agricultural regions in our nation. But it is important that our businesses remain strong.

Rates: “I will be proposing that council reintroduces the 10 per cent discount to rate payers and also additional assistance to our elderly. I will ensure fairness and equity in rates and services and support by council. It’s important that your councillor maintains their relevance in the boardroom to make these decisions.”

Future growth: “It is viable that council continues to provide assistance to both the youth and the elderly in our community. I am committed to providing a safe environment for our kids to enjoy, and high quality parks and recreational facilities.”

Projects: “Improved transports and networks are vital, as is security of water and its networks for our towns and our farmers, and telecommunications across our region. They’re all major projects and we need to ensure that the Western Downs gets our fair share of productivity, enabling infrastructure to our region.”

CELESTE NELSON

Experience: Teacher, leader of the Jandowae Business Group

Equity: “I’ll ensure that every town, district, community, group, and event in our region receives what they need in order to not only survive but to thrive.”

Festivals and events: I believe all of the community run festivals in our region need a fairer go. The Melon Festival could not only do with more funding from the council, but more importantly more assistance in its organisation.

Community consultation: “I want to work alongside you, the community members, to consult with and actively listen to your community voice to address the diverse range of needs in our region.”

Chambers and community groups: “I’m a passionate advocate for my Jandowae area and through my close association with the regional chambers my passion has moved into giving a voice to every community in our town.”

LEIGH-ANNE RYAN

Experience: Small business owner

Small businesses: I’ve experienced the tough side of business in today’s economic climate. Council can support small business by increasing the number of visitors and how long they stay to our region. The Toowoomba Bypass allows council the opportunity to invest. Small business must be vigorously supported.

Community Consultation: “Consultation does not mean a tick of a box to me. To me, consultation means I will listen and encourage my fellow councillors to really understand the issue the community brings to us.”

Future growth: “I firmly believe that when families are strong, communities prosper. The strength I”m referring to is all inclusive. I’m referring to the emotional, physical, and financial strength that families being paramount.”

Chambers and community groups: “Chamber plays a critical role. Council needs to work in partnership with the chambers and the region. Each of the chambers are aware of the issues affecting their areas.”