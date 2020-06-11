Where locals can grab a cold one this weekend

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Beer taps are flowing again in the Western Downs as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease. Pic: Supplied

BEER taps are flowing again in the Western Downs as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed restrictions to be lifted sooner than June 12.

Under the updated plan there was an easing of restrictions at pubs, cafes and restaurants from June 1.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles announced earlier this month, pubs, restaurants and cafes would be able to cater for more patrons for both food and beverage service.

“Restaurants, cafes and pubs that continue to operate under a COVID safe checklist will, from (June 1), be permitted to increase the total number of patrons from 10 to 20,” Mr Miles said.

“And from Friday this week, with a COVID safe industry plan, venues with more space will be able to go further and allow up to 20 people in each separate area, seated for meals or drinks. For example, some surf clubs, pubs and RSLs may have four or five defined separate indoor and outdoor areas – they can have 20 people in each of these areas if the areas are big enough.

“However, every venue must continue to adhere to strict social distancing rules including limiting each patron to an area of four square metres and adhere to hygiene protocols.

“I know many Queenslanders will look forward to having a drink out. It will be a different experience – you will need to be seated and be served by a waiter to order your drinks. Crowds standing at the bar doesn’t support social distancing.

Here is where you can grab a drink this weekend while catching up with family and friends:



The Commercial Hotel Motel Chinchilla.

The Commercial Hotel Motel Chinchilla will be pouring beers from the main bar come Tuesday, June 16.

The Chinchilla RSL Memorial Club

The Chinchilla RSL Memorial Club opened their main bar Tuesday, June 9, welcoming back old and new faces.

The Queensland Hotel Miles

The Queensland Hotel in Miles has been serving up drinks since Friday, June 5.

The Dulacca Hotel

This Dulacca swung back into full action Saturday, June 6, opening their bar up from 3pm.

Juandah Hotel

The Juandah Hotel in Wandoan opened up their main bar area to customers Friday, June 5.