WHERE TO: Fill up for cheap in Chinchilla and Miles

While petrol prices are still more expensive in rural Queensland than the southeast, here’s where you can fill up for cheap in Roma.

RESIDENTS of Chinchilla and Miles have been wondering when they will see more significant relief at the petrol bowser after unleaded petrol in Brisbane, and Toowoomba drops to below 90 cents a litre.

In the region Chinchilla fuel prices appear to be falling and Miles fuel prices have dropped significantly. Here's where you can find the cheapest U91 petrol in town:

Chinchilla

Bp Chinchilla Roadhouse - 111.9 cents per litre

Caltex Chinchilla - 111.9 cents per litre

Shell Chinchilla - 111.9 cents per litre

Caltex Chinchilla Diesel Stop - 111.9 cents per litre

Miles

Shell Miles - 88.9 cents per litre

Bp Miles Roadhouse - 89.9 cents per litre

United Miles Central - 89.9 cents per litre

Caltex Miles - 91.9

Last week RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith confirmed that prices in the two towns are about 20 cents per litre higher than they would expect and diesel prices are five to 15 cents above expected.

Despite prices being high, RACQ expects unleaded prices will continue to fall, and in the next six weeks, they are hoping residents can fill up their thanks for close to 100cpl.

"It's unlikely that prices would fall below 100cpl, but given the recent falls in the oil price, Singapore prices and Brisbane Terminal Gate Prices, unleaded prices should fall into the 100 to 110cpl range," she said.

"Diesel prices should continue to fall in the next six weeks as well, to around 120cpl."