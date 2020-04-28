Menu
OPEN: Now tthe Queensland Government has relaxed COVID-19 rules when will the Weir be open? Pic: Adam Armstrong
News

REVEALED: When the Chinchilla Weir gates will re-open

Peta McEachern
28th Apr 2020 1:32 PM
TODAY the Queensland Government announced all Seqwater and Sunwater dams and recreation areas will re-open, which includes the Chinchilla Weir.

The community will be able to visit the Weir starting Saturday, May 2 following a relaxation in guidelines from the Queensland Chief Health Officer.

Minister for Natural Resources Dr Anthony Lynham said public health and safety was the most important thing and with the easing of restrictions, Queenslanders will have some greater freedom to visit parks, dams and recreational areas managed by Seqwater and Sunwater.

"Lifting these restrictions will allow our dams and recreational areas to be opened for fishing, boating, picnics and other activities however barbecue facilities will remain closed," he said.

"Queenslanders have been doing the right thing since the coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced, and it has shown through in how we have flattened the curve.

"However, we must continue to observe the Chief Health Officer's guidelines for social distancing."

All campgrounds, including those at Sunwater and Seqwater facilities, will also remain closed until further notice.

While swimming at Sunwater facilities will reopen, Seqwater is conducting testing and risk assessments and will endeavour to open swimming when it is appropriate to do so.

The decision to allow day access follows the easing of stay-at-home restrictions in national parks and other public areas.

"The Palaszczuk Government understands that recreation and the outdoors plays an important role in our community, as many Queenslanders use these areas for exercise and to look after their mental health," Dr Lynham said.

"It is important to note that anyone visiting these sites will be subject to meeting current social distancing guidelines and the requirement to stay within 50 kilometres of their home.

"And as always, remember to take all the necessary safety precautions before getting in the water such as reading signs and being aware of your surroundings."

Queensland Police Service can still issue on-the-spot fines for breaches of the Chief Health Officer's directions.

