STORM: Kurtz Street Chinchilla - Storm Friday 17th January 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

When the Western Downs can expect rain next

Peta McEachern
20th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
CHINCHILLA caught the edge of a rainband, bringing light falls and strong winds to the district.

The rainband moving across south west Queensland, brushed past Chinchilla at 7.20pm, Saturday 19.

LIQUID GOLD. A light rainband crossing the Western Downs region Saturday night, September 19. Pic: The Bureau of Meteorology
The rain only lasted for an hour in the heart of town, although it was a welcome relief to the drought ravaged region – especially considering the Bureau of Meteorology had forecasted a 10 per cent chance of rain.

BOM Forecaster Rosa Hoff said Dalby and surrounding areas received about 2mm.

RAIN: Rain clouds building to the west of Chinchilla, at the Chinchilla Tennis Opens Tournament on Saturday, September 19. Pic: Peta McEachern
According to BOM, Chinchilla may see more rain on Tuesday (50 per cent chance), and into Wednesday (60 per cent chance), September 23.

Ms Hoff said the best chance of rain hitting the Western Downs is the Tuesday, as a trough will be moving across the south west, and directly through the Western Downs.

“There will also be the chance of thunderstorms,” she said.

“At the moment it looks like there might be less than 5mm… although if you’re under the right cloud, 10mm.”

Chinchilla can also expect high temperatures at the beginning of the week, with Monday, September 21, hitting a maximum of 33 degrees.

