When southwest Warrego upgrades will finish

Sections of the Warrego Highway between Miles and Roma have been reduced to one lane as roadworks continue, but the Department of Transport and Main Roads has plans for more works throughout the year.

There are currently two sections east of Blyth Creek that are being redone, as well as a guardrail west of the ‘turtle intersection’ at Pickanjinnie Creek being constructed after a truck rollover in January 2021.

A TMR spokeswoman said these works are expected to be completed later this month, in March.

“Full-width rehabilitation works over a 4.16km section of the Warrego Highway (Miles – Roma), about 17km east of Roma, started last September,” the spokeswoman said.

“As part of the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program 2020-21 to 2023-24, $5.63 million is being invested in road rehabilitation works on the Warrego Highway (Miles – Roma).”

There will be further works on the Miles to Roma stretch for the rest of the financial year.

The curve on the eastern side of Blyth Creek will be widened between May and late June, as well as roadside safety treatments such as surfacing and reseals.

There will be a culvert replacement about 24km east of Roma which will start in late March and will be completed by mid-June.

About 9km of the Warrego Highway between Yuleba and Wallumbilla are also due to be resealed this financial year.

All completion times are weather permitting.

The spokeswoman did not comment as to whether the notoriously bumpy Miles to Dulacca stretch will be upgraded.