Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

When Chinchilla can expect the COVID-19 vaccine

Peta McEachern
18th Feb 2021 2:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

As Queensland gears up for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, February 22, the Chinchilla News asked Queensland Health when the vaccine would hit regional towns and if residents will be expected to travel hundreds of kilometres to the nearest city centre – here’s what the department had to say.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the department wants regional and remote Queenslanders to have the option of being vaccinated against COVID-19, but would not comment on when and if the vaccine would be available locally.

“People living in Queensland’s regional, rural and remote regions will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest possible opportunity,” the spokeswoman said.

“The Department of Health is working with all Hospital and Health Services, including Darling Downs, on planning and preparing for the vaccination rollout.”

The spokeswoman said they will know more about the rollout in regional Queensland when the department receives stock numbers of the vaccine.

“This vaccine effort is the greatest in global history. Vaccine supplies are limited, and Australia must prioritise who receives the vaccine, and when,” she said.

“As larger supplies of AstraZeneca vaccine become available, expected from mid to late March, the vaccination program will be progressively expanded across Queensland.

“More locations will come online, including more hospitals, and GPs and pharmacies to deliver the vaccine to more Queenslanders, as safely and quickly as possible.”

Minister for Rural Health, Mark Coulton said Australia’s world class primary health workforce would be critical to the success of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“The rural health workforce – including doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists and allied health professionals – have continually risen to the challenges of COVID-19 over the past year and will play a pivotal role in supporting the rollout of vaccines across regional Australia,” Minister Coulton said.

“I have held regular discussions with rural health stakeholders to ensure the impacts of COVID-19 are specifically considered in a rural context. The sector has provided valuable insights and considerations to the vaccine rollout and distribution across regional Australia.

“While cases of the virus have remained low in rural areas, the rollout of the vaccine is the next key aspect of our plan to keep our communities safe.”

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said authorities planned to vaccinate 27,000 front line workers in Queensland over the next month, and anyone 18 years old or older would be vaccinated by the end of October.

“The month after that is when we’ll start going to the broader more population,” she said.

“No one will be missed here.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

chinchilla community chinchilla covid-19 covid19 vaccine queensland healh regional queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not backing down’: Government slams Facebook news purge

        ‘Not backing down’: Government slams Facebook news purge

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has slammed Facebook’s ban on Australian news, saying the Government will not back down on its bargaining position.

        ‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

        ‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

        Technology Queensland Health’s Facebook has been shut down during a pandemic

        Workshop for parents advocating for special needs kids

        Premium Content Workshop for parents advocating for special needs kids

        News Mum runs workshops for mums, dads caring for kids with special needs

        Qld at head of vaccine queue

        Premium Content Qld at head of vaccine queue

        Health Queenslanders among the first Australians to receive COVID-19 vaccine