What’s open on Labour Day

by Michelle Collins and Jacklyn Szetu
2nd May 2020 3:28 PM

Most of Queensland's major shopping centres and stores will keep their doors closed on Monday 4 May 2020 for the Labour Day public holiday. But there are some exceptions.

 

SHOPPING

While it's a public holiday some stores are exempt and can open. These include: pet stores, newsagents, bakeries, chemist, camping equipment stores, cafes (takeaway only under COVID restrictions), florists and fruit and vegetable shops.

 

HARDWARE

Bunnings closed

 

AUSTRALIA POST

Post Offices will be closed but posties will still be delivering.

 

SUPERMARKETS

Coles - closed

Aldi - closed

Woolworths - closed except for 2523 Brisbane Airport which trades 24 hours.

 

SHOPPING CENTRES

Shopping centres are closed including Westfield Living Centres across Queensland will be closed. Westfield says some retailers may open and it is up to each individual retailer whether they trade.

 

GARBAGE COLLECTION

All Brisbane City Council waste services will operate as normal. All four resource recovery centres will open as normal and bins will be collected as scheduled.

 

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Public transport will also be running on a public holiday timetable meaning limited services across Brisbane.

 

QLD COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS EASE ON SATURDAY 2 MAY 2020

What is allowed

- Picnics

- Bushwalking, visiting national parks

- Going for a drive (within 50k of home)

- Ride a mpotorbike, jetski or boat for recreation

- Shopping for non-essential items

- Foreshoe dog off-leash areas are being trialled by Nudgee Beach, Sandgate/Shorncliffe and Manly

- Unfenced dog off-leash areas

 

What is still off limits

- Enclosed off-leash dog parks

- Public outdoor gyms

- Skateparks

- Playgrounds

- Exercise equipment

- Basketball facilities

- BMX tracks

- Park barbecues

- Council pools

- Libraries

- Community composting hubs

- City Hall

- Community halls and Sir Thomas Brisbane Planetarium

Originally published as What's open on Labour Day

