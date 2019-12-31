Menu
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Some shops around region are open this new years day
News

WHAT’S OPEN: New Year’s Day in our region

Zoe Bell
31st Dec 2019 3:30 PM
WITH the new decade almost upon us, many are planning to celebrate big with family and friends.

New Year’s Day always proves to be a quiet affair around our region, but here are some of the shops that will have their doors open come the first day of 2020.

Chinchilla Newsagency

6.00am – 10am

Drakes Chinchilla

7am-8pm

Amelias Place

7.00am – 8.30pm

Chinchilla Cinemas

First movie at 9.30am and last movie at 8.45pm

IGA Miles

7am – 2pm

Foodworks Tara

8am – 5pm

Tara Cafe

6am – 5pm

