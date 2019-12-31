WHAT’S OPEN: New Year’s Day in our region

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Some shops around region are open this new years day

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Some shops around region are open this new years day

WITH the new decade almost upon us, many are planning to celebrate big with family and friends.

New Year’s Day always proves to be a quiet affair around our region, but here are some of the shops that will have their doors open come the first day of 2020.

Chinchilla Newsagency

6.00am – 10am

Drakes Chinchilla

7am-8pm

Amelias Place

7.00am – 8.30pm

Chinchilla Cinemas

First movie at 9.30am and last movie at 8.45pm

IGA Miles

7am – 2pm

Foodworks Tara

8am – 5pm

Tara Cafe

6am – 5pm