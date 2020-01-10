WHAT’S ON: Your full guide to 2020 in the Western Downs

SMALL TOWN FUN: The Brigalow Bush Carnival is set to be bigger than ever in it’s 60th installment in 2020 - Photo Gerkies Storm Chasing.

WITH a new decade upon us, it’s time to get your calendars filled with all the best events the Western Downs has to offer. From races to rodeos, sporting championships and a writer’s festival, our region is set to deliver a jam-packed year of standout events.

Here’s your guide to what’s happening this year:

JANUARY

24: St George Reds v NWS Warratahs Pre-Season match

Seize the unique opportunity to watch the St George Queensland Reds take on the New South Wales Waratahs in Dalby for the the pre-season fixture on Friday, January 24 at Dalby Leagues Club.

Purchase your tickets online today at trybooking.com.

FEBRUARY

8: Miles Races

There will be a five-race program, live band, fashions on the field, ladies bar, cocktail hour and much more.

14-16: Words Out West Festival

Words Out West features distinct programs for readers and writers from the Western Downs and beyond.

Purchase tickets online at www.westerndownslibraries. com/wordsoutwest.

2 1: Chinchilla Rodeo

Don’t miss the buckling bull action as Three Sixty Rodeo and Chinchilla Show Society presents a family rodeo. Action starts from 7pm on February 21.

29: A night under the moonlit sky

Come and join the Wandoan Show Society at the Diggers complex at the showgrounds for a night of fun, frivolity and fancy frocks.

MARCH

14: QLD Masters Champs and Oly in the Outback

In 2020 the QLD Masters Championships will be held in conjunction with the annual Oly in the Outback competition at Miles, meaning some of the best weightlifters in the state are going out west. Don’t miss the opportunity to see them in action.

29: Big Skies Festival

The 2020 event will showcase some of Australia’s music greats on the grounds of the iconic Jimbour Station.

Daryl Braithwaite, Kasey Chambers, The Choirboys and Killing Heidi are just some of the artists who will join thousands of music fans for great tunes, an open air bar and tasty treats behind a one-of-a-kind colonial mansion.

MAY

19: Pitch Challenge Finals

You’re invited to the Finals, where you’ll hear the top pitches and can vote for the People’s Choice Award – $5000 to the entrant most likely to succeed.

The cost is $45 per person or $320 for a table of eight and includes beer, wine, canapes, main course and petit fours.

22: Chinchilla Show

Jam packed with non-stop events from horse showing and jumping, cattle judging, cooking and photos competitions and side show alley, the Chinchilla Show is going to be non stop for the whole family.

JUNE

12: Jandowae Timbercutters Ball

It will be the night for the men to bust out their finest suits, and for the ladies to don their most fabulous gowns, polish off those dancing shoes and get ready to let their hair down!

AUGUST

22: Chinchilla Auto Show

See all things cars, bikes, 4x4s, trucks, drag cars that will be on display and find out who will take out car of the show.

There will also be kids entertainment, raffles, food and drink.

SEPTEMBER

18: Dogpro Chinchilla Sheepdog Trail

A highly-competitive and challenging sport. A fascinating insight into Australia’s rural life. A compelling sometimes nailbiting spectator experience. An example of extraordinary team work.

Don’t miss all the action.

19: Brigalow Bush Carnival

Come and celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Brigalow Bush Carnival. There will be pony events, bike rides, lolly drops and heaps more fun activities. Don’t miss it!