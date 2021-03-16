What’s on Western Downs Council’s agenda for meeting

The third Western Downs Regional Council ordinary meeting of the year will kick off in Miles on Wednesday, March 17, at the Miles Service Centre.

Here are some of the important items up for discussion:

Miles tourism accommodation provider’s bid to extend development approval

Room2move has requested the council extend the time of an existing agreement to approve 1,292 accommodation units, which will be used as non-resident workforce accommodation.

Council will be voting on whether the development to go ahead or not, on 100 Laycock Road in Miles.

Permanent road closure in Yulabilla

The council will be approving or denying an application for the permanent road closure of an unnamed and unformed road.

Located in Yulabilla, the road runs along the southern boundary of Lot 32 Crown Plan (BWR306) and the adjoining northern boundaries of Lots 30 and 31 of Crown Plan (BWR306).

Emergency: water main broken in Tara

A water emergency was underway in Tara after a water main broke on Fry Street under a railway crossing.

The council will be discussing an Infrastructure Services Report into the matter.

Reinstatement of rail services at the Dalby Saleyards

Councillors will be receiving a confidential report regarding a proposal to reinstate rail services at the Dalby Regional Saleyards, post sale.

Western Downs Regional Council gender benchmark

A report will be provided to the council with an update on whether or not their workforce is hitting a gender benchmark.

Meandarra Golf Club’s bid for the council’s assistance

Inglestone Sports Club and Community Centre Inc had requested grant money from the council to help with facility upgrades - which councillors will be discussing confidentially.

Art Gallery’s bid for the council’s assistance

A confidential report will be presented to councillors in regard to a request made by gallery 107 @ Dalby, for the councils assistance.