WHATS ON: Seven fun events happening this weekend

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY:Bring your loved ones along and celebrate love with a little dancing at the Cameby Valentine’s Dance. Picture: Mark Wilson

Words Out West Writers Fest

Don’t miss a big weekend of workshops, discussion panels, book signings and more featuring some of Australia’s best authors including John Marsden, Fleur McDonald, Rachael Treasure, Isobelle Carmody, Hayley Maudsley and more. Find out more online at www.westerndownslibraries.com/wordsoutwest/.

WHEN: Friday 14 to Sunday 16 February

WHERE: Myall 107, Dalby

Wandoan Pool Party

Bring the family for a fun afternoon at the Wandoan Pool Party including music and the monster inflatable. Entry is only $2 with food and drink also available for purchase (please bring cash).

WHEN: Saturday 15 February, 1pm

WHERE: Wandoan Pool

Drought Relief by C3 Church (Warra)

Come and support our farmers at the drought relief event for a BBQ lunch, great local music and some friendly faces.

WHEN: Friday 14 February, 10am to 12pm

WHERE: Warra Public Memorial Hall

Rock of Ages Trivia Night (Tara)

Get your teams together for the Rock of Ages Trivia Night in Tara for only $20 per person.

WHEN: Friday 14 February, 6pm

WHERE: Tara Function Room

Chinchilla Country Markets

Grab a local bargain or just come and have a look at the Chinchilla Country Markets this Sunday.

WHEN: Sunday 16 February, 7am

WHERE: Chinchilla Show Grounds (2 Zeller Street)

So Freshed Party

Head out to the Club hotel for a night of good music and a great time. DJ JASE & DJ DAMO will spinning the tracks.

WHEN: Friday, 8pm till late.

WHERE: Club Hotel

Valentine’s Dance

Bring your loved ones along and celebrate love with a little dancing and music from Sound Elite.

WHEN: Saturday from 8pm

WHERE: Cameby Hall