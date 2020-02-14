WHATS ON: Seven fun events happening this weekend
Words Out West Writers Fest
Don’t miss a big weekend of workshops, discussion panels, book signings and more featuring some of Australia’s best authors including John Marsden, Fleur McDonald, Rachael Treasure, Isobelle Carmody, Hayley Maudsley and more. Find out more online at www.westerndownslibraries.com/wordsoutwest/.
WHEN: Friday 14 to Sunday 16 February
WHERE: Myall 107, Dalby
Wandoan Pool Party
Bring the family for a fun afternoon at the Wandoan Pool Party including music and the monster inflatable. Entry is only $2 with food and drink also available for purchase (please bring cash).
WHEN: Saturday 15 February, 1pm
WHERE: Wandoan Pool
Drought Relief by C3 Church (Warra)
Come and support our farmers at the drought relief event for a BBQ lunch, great local music and some friendly faces.
WHEN: Friday 14 February, 10am to 12pm
WHERE: Warra Public Memorial Hall
Rock of Ages Trivia Night (Tara)
Get your teams together for the Rock of Ages Trivia Night in Tara for only $20 per person.
WHEN: Friday 14 February, 6pm
WHERE: Tara Function Room
Chinchilla Country Markets
Grab a local bargain or just come and have a look at the Chinchilla Country Markets this Sunday.
WHEN: Sunday 16 February, 7am
WHERE: Chinchilla Show Grounds (2 Zeller Street)
So Freshed Party
Head out to the Club hotel for a night of good music and a great time. DJ JASE & DJ DAMO will spinning the tracks.
WHEN: Friday, 8pm till late.
WHERE: Club Hotel
Valentine’s Dance
Bring your loved ones along and celebrate love with a little dancing and music from Sound Elite.
WHEN: Saturday from 8pm
WHERE: Cameby Hall