WHATS ON: Family things to do this coming week
Chris Postle Passion and Positivity
Gallery 107
107 Drayton St, Dalby
Exhibition runs until April 2
A diverse uplifting collection of one of Australia’s finest artists.
All are welcome.
Abstract Comics #4
Dogwood Crossing
Exhibition runs until March 28
A pioneer in the visual arts genre of abstract sequential art, Kym Tabulo’s new body of work Abstract Comics #4 combines the conventions of fine art with traditional comics.
Western Downs Libraries Storytime
Chinchilla Library
Every Friday, 9.30am
We are all about learning through play! Storytime for Toddlers is specially designed for wrigglers and learning-to-talkers.
It is best suited to children aged 1–3 years, but everyone is welcome.
Western Downs Libraries Storytime
Dalby Library
Every Tuesday, 10.30am
We are all about learning through play!
Storytime for Toddlers is specially designed for wrigglers and learning-to-talkers.
It is best suited to children aged 1–3 years, but everyone is welcome.