WHATS ON: Family things to do this coming week

EXHIBITATION: Take a trip to Dalby to Chris Postle’s artwork on display.

Chris Postle Passion and Positivity

Gallery 107

107 Drayton St, Dalby

Exhibition runs until April 2

A diverse uplifting collection of one of Australia’s finest artists.

All are welcome.

Abstract Comics #4

Dogwood Crossing

Exhibition runs until March 28

A pioneer in the visual arts genre of abstract sequential art, Kym Tabulo’s new body of work Abstract Comics #4 combines the conventions of fine art with traditional comics.

Western Downs Libraries Storytime

Chinchilla Library

Every Friday, 9.30am

We are all about learning through play! Storytime for Toddlers is specially designed for wrigglers and learning-to-talkers.

It is best suited to children aged 1–3 years, but everyone is welcome.

Western Downs Libraries Storytime

Dalby Library

Every Tuesday, 10.30am

We are all about learning through play!

Storytime for Toddlers is specially designed for wrigglers and learning-to-talkers.

It is best suited to children aged 1–3 years, but everyone is welcome.