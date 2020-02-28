WHAT’S ON: Family fun events on this weekend
Fanny Lumsden’s Country Halls Tour
WHEN: Saturday, February 29, doors open 5.30pm
WHERE: Warra Memorial Hall
Cash bar and barbecue dinner, free face painting
Tickets available at Warra Post Office or online
Western Downs Libraries book sale
Don’t miss out great bargains on an excellent range of titles, heaps of different subject matter and various formats including CDS, mags, DVDs and more.
WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 8.30–11.30am
WHERE: Fuller’s Place
The Commercial Family Races
WHEN: Saturday, February 29, gates open 11am
WHERE: Chinchilla Race Club
COST: Free admission
Chinchilla Fire Station open day
The crew at the Chinchilla fire station would like to invite all to attend the station to celebrate national Thank You Firefighters Day.
WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 8am – noon
WHERE: Chinchilla Fire Station
Chinchilla science Festival
Speak with scientists and get involved by learning how to identify a fossil, program a robot, or capture the beauty and intrigue of natural science through a camera lens.
WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 9am
WHERE: Chinchilla Cultural Centre