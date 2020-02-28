Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SING THE NIGHT AWAY: Fanny Lumsden will be performing this weekend at the country halls tour.
SING THE NIGHT AWAY: Fanny Lumsden will be performing this weekend at the country halls tour.
News

WHAT’S ON: Family fun events on this weekend

28th Feb 2020 5:00 AM

Fanny Lumsden’s Country Halls Tour

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, doors open 5.30pm

WHERE: Warra Memorial Hall

Cash bar and barbecue dinner, free face painting

Tickets available at Warra Post Office or online

Western Downs Libraries book sale

Don’t miss out great bargains on an excellent range of titles, heaps of different subject matter and various formats including CDS, mags, DVDs and more.

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 8.30–11.30am

WHERE: Fuller’s Place

The Commercial Family Races

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, gates open 11am

WHERE: Chinchilla Race Club

COST: Free admission

Chinchilla Fire Station open day

The crew at the Chinchilla fire station would like to invite all to attend the station to celebrate national Thank You Firefighters Day.

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 8am – noon

WHERE: Chinchilla Fire Station

Chinchilla science Festival

Speak with scientists and get involved by learning how to identify a fossil, program a robot, or capture the beauty and intrigue of natural science through a camera lens.

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 9am

WHERE: Chinchilla Cultural Centre

country halls tour fanny lumsden five things to do horse races weekend fun world science festival

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Get the big stories first here

        News GET the stories that really matter to this community before anyone else

        River hits peak as town prepares for mozzies

        River hits peak as town prepares for mozzies

        News Houses in St George have escaped inundation after the Balonne River peaked at...

        Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        premium_icon Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        Crime A Nanango man has been charged with grievous bodily harm against his brother.

        FULL LIST: 630 schools to finally get airconditioning

        premium_icon FULL LIST: 630 schools to finally get airconditioning

        Education See the list of haves and have nots in Queensland