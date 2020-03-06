WHATS ON: Family fun events around the region
Rural Rythms Drumming – Presented by Rural and Remote Mental Health
Discover the ancient power of Drumming as it encourages us toward inner healing and peace.
Friday, 6 March 2020
WHEN: Choice of 3 sessions – 9:00am to 10:00am, 11:00am to 12:00pm or (NDIS SESSION ONLY) 1:00pm to 2:00pm
WHERE: Chinchilla Community Centre, 67 – 71 Middle Street, Chinchilla
Book your tickets via eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/rural-rhythms-drumming-tickets-96009179039
International Women’s Day Event
Join guest speaker Dr Catherine Ball and celebrate the achievements of women in the community at a free event celebrating International Women’s Day
WHEN: Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 9:30am – 11:30am
WHERE: Chinchilla Cultural Centre, Wattle Room, 80-86 Heeney Street, Chinchilla
COST: Free to attend – register your interest early
Turn your Hobby into a Thriving Small Business
As part of Queensland Women’s Week, join Guest Speaker Julia Telford to hear about how you can start a successful business in regional Queensland
WHEN: Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 5:00pm – 7:00pm
WHERE: Chinchilla Community Centre, 67 – 71 Middle Street, Chinchilla
For more information call 4662 8528 or email community@cfsc.org.au
84th Annual Tara Show
Join in this premier family celebration with the wonder of ‘circus magic’. Kids come dressed in your best clown outfit to win great prizes.
Official judging commences at 8:30am
WHEN: Saturday, 7 March 2020
COST: Adults $10, Aged pensioners $5, Kids (under 16) FREE
For more information visit www.queenslandshows.com.au
Tara How to … ‘ Google My Business’
How to ‘Google My Business’ is a free workshop designed for small business owners and community organisations to improve their digital presence.
WHEN: Wednesday, 11 March, 6:00pm – 8:00pm
WHERE: Tara Customer Contact Centre
Register via www.westerndownslibraries.com