WHATS ON: Family fun events around the region

SHOW TIME: Caitlin Moran and Abbey Conlan proudly display all of the Moran family's ribbons at the 2019 Tara Show.

Rural Rythms Drumming – Presented by Rural and Remote Mental Health

Discover the ancient power of Drumming as it encourages us toward inner healing and peace.

Friday, 6 March 2020

WHEN: Choice of 3 sessions – 9:00am to 10:00am, 11:00am to 12:00pm or (NDIS SESSION ONLY) 1:00pm to 2:00pm

WHERE: Chinchilla Community Centre, 67 – 71 Middle Street, Chinchilla

Book your tickets via eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/rural-rhythms-drumming-tickets-96009179039

International Women’s Day Event

Join guest speaker Dr Catherine Ball and celebrate the achievements of women in the community at a free event celebrating International Women’s Day

WHEN: Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 9:30am – 11:30am

WHERE: Chinchilla Cultural Centre, Wattle Room, 80-86 Heeney Street, Chinchilla

COST: Free to attend – register your interest early

Turn your Hobby into a Thriving Small Business

As part of Queensland Women’s Week, join Guest Speaker Julia Telford to hear about how you can start a successful business in regional Queensland

WHEN: Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

WHERE: Chinchilla Community Centre, 67 – 71 Middle Street, Chinchilla

For more information call 4662 8528 or email community@cfsc.org.au

84th Annual Tara Show

Join in this premier family celebration with the wonder of ‘circus magic’. Kids come dressed in your best clown outfit to win great prizes.

Official judging commences at 8:30am

WHEN: Saturday, 7 March 2020

COST: Adults $10, Aged pensioners $5, Kids (under 16) FREE

For more information visit www.queenslandshows.com.au

Tara How to … ‘ Google My Business’

How to ‘Google My Business’ is a free workshop designed for small business owners and community organisations to improve their digital presence.

WHEN: Wednesday, 11 March, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

WHERE: Tara Customer Contact Centre

Register via www.westerndownslibraries.com