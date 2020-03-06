Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SHOW TIME: Caitlin Moran and Abbey Conlan proudly display all of the Moran family's ribbons at the 2019 Tara Show.
SHOW TIME: Caitlin Moran and Abbey Conlan proudly display all of the Moran family's ribbons at the 2019 Tara Show.
News

WHATS ON: Family fun events around the region

6th Mar 2020 5:00 AM

Rural Rythms Drumming – Presented by Rural and Remote Mental Health

Discover the ancient power of Drumming as it encourages us toward inner healing and peace.

Friday, 6 March 2020

WHEN: Choice of 3 sessions – 9:00am to 10:00am, 11:00am to 12:00pm or (NDIS SESSION ONLY) 1:00pm to 2:00pm

WHERE: Chinchilla Community Centre, 67 – 71 Middle Street, Chinchilla

Book your tickets via eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/rural-rhythms-drumming-tickets-96009179039

International Women’s Day Event

Join guest speaker Dr Catherine Ball and celebrate the achievements of women in the community at a free event celebrating International Women’s Day

WHEN: Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 9:30am – 11:30am

WHERE: Chinchilla Cultural Centre, Wattle Room, 80-86 Heeney Street, Chinchilla

COST: Free to attend – register your interest early

Turn your Hobby into a Thriving Small Business

As part of Queensland Women’s Week, join Guest Speaker Julia Telford to hear about how you can start a successful business in regional Queensland

WHEN: Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

WHERE: Chinchilla Community Centre, 67 – 71 Middle Street, Chinchilla

For more information call 4662 8528 or email community@cfsc.org.au

84th Annual Tara Show

Join in this premier family celebration with the wonder of ‘circus magic’. Kids come dressed in your best clown outfit to win great prizes.

Official judging commences at 8:30am

WHEN: Saturday, 7 March 2020

COST: Adults $10, Aged pensioners $5, Kids (under 16) FREE

For more information visit www.queenslandshows.com.au

Tara How to … ‘ Google My Business’

How to ‘Google My Business’ is a free workshop designed for small business owners and community organisations to improve their digital presence.

WHEN: Wednesday, 11 March, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

WHERE: Tara Customer Contact Centre

Register via www.westerndownslibraries.com

local events things to do western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen involved in $25k alcohol theft operation

        premium_icon Teen involved in $25k alcohol theft operation

        News A teenager faced court for his involvement in a $25k stolen alcohol scheme that took place in a local Roma establishment over 14 months.

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Roma’s drug/drink drivers

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: Roma’s drug/drink drivers

        News HERE are the names of the multiple drug/drink drivers that appeared in Roma...

        ‘Wannabe gangster’ faces court on weapon, threats to kill grandma

        premium_icon ‘Wannabe gangster’ faces court on weapon, threats to kill...

        News A MAN who threatened to kill his own grandmother by smashing her head in if she...

        ‘I was mortified’: women swim laps to save lives

        ‘I was mortified’: women swim laps to save lives

        News Throughout March, Heidi Westbrook and Janet Rowlings will be swimming a combined...