BUCKING BULL: The Chinchilla Rodeo features in this week’s things to do.
News

WHATS ON: Events happening in our region this week

21st Feb 2020 5:30 AM

Chinchilla Rodeo

WHAT: Bar and food, Rodeo Rock afterparty, Ian Bostock comedy and entertainment.
WHEN: Friday, February 21, 7pm
COST: $15 for adults, $5 for under 18s, free for under 5s

 

The Swingin' Martinis

Take a couple of swingers, hand them microphones, slip them into tuxedos and what do you have?

The Swingin' Martinis!
WHEN: Saturday, February 22, doors open 6pm
WHERE: Leichhardt Centre, Miles
COST: $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students
BYO picnic

 

Fanny Lumsden's Country Halls Tour

There will be a cash bar and barbecue dinner from 5.30pm on the night.
WHEN: Saturday, February 29
WHERE: Warra Memorial Hall
COST: Tickets are now available from Warra Post Office or online

 

Google My Business

How to 'Google My Business' is designed for small business owners and community organisations to improve their digital presence.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 25, 7-9am or 6-8pm
WHERE: Chinchilla Customer Service Centre
COST: Free

 

Abstract Comics #4 Exhibition

WHEN: On show until Saturday, March 28
WHERE: Dogwood Crossing, Miles

