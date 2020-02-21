WHATS ON: Events happening in our region this week

BUCKING BULL: The Chinchilla Rodeo features in this week’s things to do.

BUCKING BULL: The Chinchilla Rodeo features in this week’s things to do.

Chinchilla Rodeo

WHAT: Bar and food, Rodeo Rock afterparty, Ian Bostock comedy and entertainment.

WHEN: Friday, February 21, 7pm

COST: $15 for adults, $5 for under 18s, free for under 5s

The Swingin' Martinis

Take a couple of swingers, hand them microphones, slip them into tuxedos and what do you have?

The Swingin' Martinis!

WHEN: Saturday, February 22, doors open 6pm

WHERE: Leichhardt Centre, Miles

COST: $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for students

BYO picnic

Fanny Lumsden's Country Halls Tour

There will be a cash bar and barbecue dinner from 5.30pm on the night.

WHEN: Saturday, February 29

WHERE: Warra Memorial Hall

COST: Tickets are now available from Warra Post Office or online

Google My Business

How to 'Google My Business' is designed for small business owners and community organisations to improve their digital presence.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 25, 7-9am or 6-8pm

WHERE: Chinchilla Customer Service Centre

COST: Free

Abstract Comics #4 Exhibition

WHEN: On show until Saturday, March 28

WHERE: Dogwood Crossing, Miles