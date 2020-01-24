What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events
Here is a list of five events happening over the Australia Day weekend in Chinchilla:
Australia Day Celebrations Chinchilla
Come along to Chinchilla Historic Museum to enjoy a community breakfast, Picnic in the Parkland, and the annual Australia Day awards ceremony as we celebrate all things great about our country.
When: Sunday 26 January, 7:00am
Where: Chinchilla Historic Museum, Chinchilla
Australia Day Awards Ceremony 2020
Join us as we celebrate our new citizens and welcome them into the Western Downs community at the Australia Day Awards Ceremony.
When: Sunday 26 January, 8:00am
Where: Chinchilla Historic Museum, Chinchilla
Australia Day Celebrations at Your Local Council Pool
Beat the heat this Australia Day and head down to your local pool for a splash.
When: Sunday 26 January, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Where: Chinchilla Pool
Make and Take Workshop
Want to do something fun indoors this Summer? Head on down to Chinchilla library to make your very own crafts and creations in the Make and Take workshop.
When: Thursday 23 January, 2:30pm - 3:30pm
Where: Chinchilla Library
Storytime at Chinchilla Library
Come along to the weekly Storytime sessions, with plenty of songs and reading activities to stimulate your child’s imagination in a captivating, interactive learning environment.
When: Fridays, 9:30am
Where: Chinchilla Library
Photographic Competition at Lapunyah Art Gallery
The biennial Photographic Competition is back! Come see the stunning work by local and national artists at the new exhibition opening this Saturday.
When: Saturday 25 January - Wednesday 4 March
Where: Lapunyah Art Gallery, Chinchilla