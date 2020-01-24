What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events

There are plenty of Australia Day events to attend this weekend in the Mackay region. Picture: Trevor Veale.

There are plenty of Australia Day events to attend this weekend in the Mackay region. Picture: Trevor Veale.

Here is a list of five events happening over the Australia Day weekend in Chinchilla:

Australia Day Celebrations Chinchilla

Come along to Chinchilla Historic Museum to enjoy a community breakfast, Picnic in the Parkland, and the annual Australia Day awards ceremony as we celebrate all things great about our country.

When: Sunday 26 January, 7:00am

Where: Chinchilla Historic Museum, Chinchilla



Australia Day Awards Ceremony 2020

Join us as we celebrate our new citizens and welcome them into the Western Downs community at the Australia Day Awards Ceremony.

When: Sunday 26 January, 8:00am

Where: Chinchilla Historic Museum, Chinchilla

Australia Day Celebrations at Your Local Council Pool

Beat the heat this Australia Day and head down to your local pool for a splash.

When: Sunday 26 January, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Where: Chinchilla Pool

Make and Take Workshop

Want to do something fun indoors this Summer? Head on down to Chinchilla library to make your very own crafts and creations in the Make and Take workshop.

When: Thursday 23 January, 2:30pm - 3:30pm

Where: Chinchilla Library

Storytime at Chinchilla Library

Come along to the weekly Storytime sessions, with plenty of songs and reading activities to stimulate your child’s imagination in a captivating, interactive learning environment.

When: Fridays, 9:30am

Where: Chinchilla Library

Photographic Competition at Lapunyah Art Gallery

The biennial Photographic Competition is back! Come see the stunning work by local and national artists at the new exhibition opening this Saturday.

When: Saturday 25 January - Wednesday 4 March

Where: Lapunyah Art Gallery, Chinchilla