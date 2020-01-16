What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events

STORYTIME: Maggie Pyle with son Leonardo, Tarja Gaske with children Theodore and Elodia, Ash George with Arabella and Kallie at storytime in the park September 2019. Pic: Zoe Bell

The Chinchilla News has your weekend covered with these five events coming up:

Storytime at the Parkland

Come along to Chinchilla Botanic Parkland and enjoy a special Storytime session outdoors, with plenty of songs and reading activities to entertain the kids.

When: Friday, January 17, 9.30am

Where: Chinchilla Botanic Parkland



Chinchilla Markets

Head down to browse all the local goods at the Chinchilla Markets, held on the third Sunday of each month.

When: Sunday, January 19

Where: Chinchilla Showgrounds



Jabu Birriny Art Exhibition

Enjoy vibrant works that showcase and celebrate both the rich history and contemporary stories of the Yarrabah culture at the Jabu Birriny exhibition.

When: Saturday, December 7 2019 to Wednesday, January 22 2020

Where: Lapunyah Art Gallery, Chinchilla



Lego Mindstorm EV3 Workshop

Code intelligent robots, and play with amazing Lego creations at this unique library workshop.

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2-4pm

Where: Chinchilla Library



Make and Take Workshop

Want to do something indoors to beat the heat this summer? Head on down to Chinchilla library to make your very own crafts and creations.

When: Thursday, January 19 and Thursday, January 23 at 2.30-3.30pm

Where: Chinchilla Library