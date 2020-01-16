Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STORYTIME: Maggie Pyle with son Leonardo, Tarja Gaske with children Theodore and Elodia, Ash George with Arabella and Kallie at storytime in the park September 2019. Pic: Zoe Bell
STORYTIME: Maggie Pyle with son Leonardo, Tarja Gaske with children Theodore and Elodia, Ash George with Arabella and Kallie at storytime in the park September 2019. Pic: Zoe Bell
News

What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events

Peta McEachern
16th Jan 2020 5:30 AM

The Chinchilla News has your weekend covered with these five events coming up:

Storytime at the Parkland
Come along to Chinchilla Botanic Parkland and enjoy a special Storytime session outdoors, with plenty of songs and reading activities to entertain the kids.
When: Friday, January 17, 9.30am
Where: Chinchilla Botanic Parkland


Chinchilla Markets
Head down to browse all the local goods at the Chinchilla Markets, held on the third Sunday of each month.
When: Sunday, January 19
Where: Chinchilla Showgrounds

Jabu Birriny Art Exhibition
Enjoy vibrant works that showcase and celebrate both the rich history and contemporary stories of the Yarrabah culture at the Jabu Birriny exhibition.
When: Saturday, December 7 2019 to Wednesday, January 22 2020
Where: Lapunyah Art Gallery, Chinchilla

Lego Mindstorm EV3 Workshop
Code intelligent robots, and play with amazing Lego creations at this unique library workshop.
When: Wednesday, January 22, 2-4pm
Where: Chinchilla Library

Make and Take Workshop
Want to do something indoors to beat the heat this summer? Head on down to Chinchilla library to make your very own crafts and creations.
When: Thursday, January 19 and Thursday, January 23 at 2.30-3.30pm
Where: Chinchilla Library

art exhibiton childrens activities chinchilla botanic parklands chinchilla markets lego event storytime weekend events whats' on

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents gather for touching tribute after teen's death

        premium_icon Residents gather for touching tribute after teen's death

        News HUNDREDS of balloons dotted the sky in Highfields on Tuesday, as residents paid tribute to Mac Allen. Another event is to be held in his honour this weekend.

        • 16th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        RAIN IS HERE: West receives first big falls of 2020

        premium_icon RAIN IS HERE: West receives first big falls of 2020

        Weather Cunnamulla and Charleville have welcomed their first 2020 rainfall.

        Chance to win a family pass to the Fanny Lumsden Country Halls Concert

        Chance to win a family pass to the Fanny Lumsden Country Halls...

        News To promote this all-in community night out, the Warra Social Committee are having a...

        Roma’s worst Tinder profiles revealed

        premium_icon Roma’s worst Tinder profiles revealed

        News FROM cheating FIFO husbands to mullet-bearing cowboys, these are the worst Roma...