What’s on: Chinchilla weekend events
The Chinchilla News has your weekend covered with these five events coming up:
Storytime at the Parkland
Come along to Chinchilla Botanic Parkland and enjoy a special Storytime session outdoors, with plenty of songs and reading activities to entertain the kids.
When: Friday, January 17, 9.30am
Where: Chinchilla Botanic Parkland
Chinchilla Markets
Head down to browse all the local goods at the Chinchilla Markets, held on the third Sunday of each month.
When: Sunday, January 19
Where: Chinchilla Showgrounds
Jabu Birriny Art Exhibition
Enjoy vibrant works that showcase and celebrate both the rich history and contemporary stories of the Yarrabah culture at the Jabu Birriny exhibition.
When: Saturday, December 7 2019 to Wednesday, January 22 2020
Where: Lapunyah Art Gallery, Chinchilla
Lego Mindstorm EV3 Workshop
Code intelligent robots, and play with amazing Lego creations at this unique library workshop.
When: Wednesday, January 22, 2-4pm
Where: Chinchilla Library
Make and Take Workshop
Want to do something indoors to beat the heat this summer? Head on down to Chinchilla library to make your very own crafts and creations.
When: Thursday, January 19 and Thursday, January 23 at 2.30-3.30pm
Where: Chinchilla Library