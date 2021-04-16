‘What’s next’: PM’s big travel plan

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urgently asking medical experts to formulate a plan on how vaccinated Aussies can travel overseas and skip hotel quarantine upon return.

The PM said the country's "main goal" was vaccinating the most vulnerable parts of the population, but said an international travel plan was "what I'd like to see happen next".

"This is what I've tasked the medical experts with, is ensuring that we can know when an Australian is vaccinated here with their two doses, is able to travel overseas and return without having to go through hotel quarantine," he told 6PR Perth Radio.

"I think we're still some time away from that. The states, at this stage, I'm sure wouldn't be agreeing to relaxing those hotel quarantine arrangements for those circumstances at this point in time.

"But what we need to know from the health advisers is what does make that safe and what does make that possible."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Perth this week and said he has asked medical experts to formulate a travel plan for vaccinated Aussies. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sharon Smith

Mr Morrison warned reopening the international borders now could result in more than 1000 cases of coronavirus a week.

"Vaccinations are not a silver bullet. We've never said they are," he said.

"Australians have become very used to the fact … of having zero case numbers and zero community transmission.

"I don't think Australians … would welcome restrictions and closures and borders shutting and all of those things, again, out of states concerned about the rising numbers of case numbers.

"So everyone needs to get on the same page with that. And so they're the important threshold issues we've got to work together through as a national cabinet.

"And that's why I'm calling them back together again to work on that same operational tempo that we were during the pandemic, because these are the challenges we need to solve together now."

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton backed the PM’s plan. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton backed the PM's plan and said he hoped for a home quarantine setup for vaccinated Aussie travellers "soon rather than later".

"As quickly as we can and as the Prime Minister pointed out, if people have had properly recognised the vaccine, if they are living in London or the United States or anywhere else in the world and they want to come back home and see family or see their grandparents, bring their newborn grandchild back home, then we want to facilitate that as quickly as possible," he told the Today show on Friday morning.

"But we just need to do it in a safe way.

"And if we are having a situation where people are coming back and bringing the virus back with them, then we will see community transmission - So again it is trying to get that balance right.

"But if we can get people away from hotel quarantine into home quarantine and people do the right thing, then you can scale up the numbers obviously much more significantly than if we are just relying on hotels."

Australia slammed its borders shut in March last year when the global coronavirus pandemic first starting to unravel. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

Australia slammed its borders shut in March last year when the global coronavirus pandemic first began to unravel.

Just two weeks ago, Australia entered into an agreement with New Zealand allowing travel between the two countries.

Mr Morrison hinted at a travel bubble agreement with more countries ahead of the trans-Tasman travel arrangement's official start on April 19.

"I think I can see a future where we could be in a similar arrangement with Singapore and we're working on that now," he said.

"Other Pacific countries, that's possible. But when you're talking about countries, you know, for example, like Indonesia or India or Papua New Guinea or countries where we know that the virus is in a very strong form, including in Europe and even still the United Kingdom, the United States. Australians, I don't think would welcome the incursion of the virus into the country. So we have to weigh all of that up."

