Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Throne Games with Stephen Drill
News

What’s next for Meghan and Harry as fallout continues

17th Mar 2021 4:45 PM

Buckingham Palace is in damage control, trying to mend fences between the Royal Family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their shocking tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

To help explain what will happen next, UK royal journalist and author Penny Junor sits down with News Corp Australia's Europe Correspondent Stephen Drill to discuss the latest news in a live video chat on Thursday March 17 at 8pm AEDT.

In our 30-minute special, titled Throne Games, they will cover what's next for the royals.

See a sneak peek above and you can follow the live chat above.

Originally published as What's next for Meghan and Harry as fallout continues

More Stories

editors picks meghan markle prince harry royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: More Western Downs roads impacted by storms

        UPDATE: More Western Downs roads impacted by storms

        Weather Here is a full list of Western Downs roads that have been closed or affected by heavy rainfall overnight.

        Unlicensed Western Downs driver busted drink driving

        Premium Content Unlicensed Western Downs driver busted drink driving

        Crime When police randomly intercepted a Condamine driver, they found the man behind the...

        Visa worker busted drink driving in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Visa worker busted drink driving in Chinchilla

        Crime A visa worker faced Chinchilla court after police pulled him over for a random...

        Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Premium Content Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Health Vaccine rollout starts for meat workers, elderly and Indigenous