What’s got H&A star Ray Meagher in a lather?

Home And Away has resumed filming — but what’s got the show’s longest-serving cast member Ray Meagher thinking he might be suited to a different career?

Elbow bumps, foot shakes and regular handwashing is the new normal on set of Home And Away.

Back in production after a nine-week break because of coronavirus, stars on the popular Channel 7 TV soap are still getting used to the new way of life on the Sydney set.

Home And Away’s Emily Symons and Ray Meagher practise social distancingon set. Picture: Supplied

"It is so fabulous to be back on set and to get out of the house," Ray Meagher, the longest serving cast member, told Confidential.

"It's wonderful to be here - we just need to keep our wits about us and make sure we all do the right things.

"When you first arrive, it's a temperature test, and once you've passed that then you wash your hands … in fact my hands are cleaner than they've ever been, I reckon I could perform open-heart surgery."

Meagher, who plays much-loved character Alf Stewart, continued: "There are signs everywhere that our management are following the protocols to a tee, which is fantastic because now that we're back, we want to stay back so we're all very conscious of doing it the right way."

Lukas Radovich is finding the early mornings a bit of a shock. Picture: Supplied

Home And Away production restarted at Seven's Eveleigh studios on Monday, with the first location shoot in Sydney's west on Tuesday. Shooting at the iconic Palm Beach is still on hold for a few weeks.

"Everybody is following the protocols, of which there are many," Emily Symons, who plays Marilyn Chambers, said.

"I am so ready to be back to work, I really missed filming and my work family. I'm happy to comply with all the rules and get on with it and make some more Home And Away."

For Lukas Radovich, known as Ryder Jackson on the show, returning to early mornings has been a challenge.

"After a few weeks waking up at 10am, it is pretty intense waking up at 5am again, or sometimes even earlier," he said.

"I think getting back into the rhythm of learning lines again has been great, it is a good way to start the day, it's going to take a little warming up to get back into it fully 100 per cent."

Home And Away storylines have been reworked to reduce close contact between actors.

Television and film productions around the world have been crippled as the coronavirus forced closures of sets and pushed show and movie ­release dates back.

