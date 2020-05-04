What’s behind continued car theft despite COVID-19 lockdowns

CAR THEFT: The reasons it hasn’t decreased in Chinchilla during COVID-19-19. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

CAR THEFT: The reasons it hasn’t decreased in Chinchilla during COVID-19-19. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

WHILE the COVID-19 lockdown has appeared to produce a decrease in the number of overall offences in Chinchilla, the circumstances haven't lowered one particular crime.

During these trying times, travel restrictions haven't deterred offenders from unlawfully entering homes and stealing vehicles.

For both January and February 2020, there were three stolen vehicle offences reported, according to the Queensland Crime statistics website.

March saw a spike in stolen vehicles offences with five vehicle violations reported.

During April when restrictions were in place, the number of stolen vehicle offences was the same as March.

The first vehicle stolen for April was on April 9, from Nevell Street, with the next one stolen the following day from Mann Street.

Cars were then stolen from Price Street on April 22, on April 27 from Brikett Street and on April 30 from Fraser street to round out the month.

Chinchilla Police have said through social media there is a minority of people in our town that enjoy sneaking into homes to steal wallets, car keys and cars and that these houses are sometimes entered with a bare minimum of effort from these people.

There was even an incident this month were a victim left the car keys in the glove box of unlocked vehicle.

"It is no about victim blaming," they said.

"As a community, we all need to work together to make it more difficult for people who appear to have no regard for others."

They are continually warning members of the community to make sure their houses are secured with all doors locked and windows unable to be opened from the outside.

"The vast majority of the people that commit these crimes in town will go from house to house and check if the doors are locked and entry can be easily gained," a post by Chinchilla read.

"The same goes for vehicles, and people need to remember, if they can't find the keys, they can't steal the car.

"We are aware this is an emotional time for many people and ask everyone to review their home security and put steps in place to make it hard for thieves."

Statistics do show that the overall crime in Chinchilla has decreased during the COVID-19 period.

February recorded a total of 90 offences and March recorded 104 violations.

During April when restrictions were in place, there was only a total of 75 offences.