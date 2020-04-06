Menu
COVID-19 coronavirus drive-through testing at Baillie Henderson Hospital, Monday, March 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
What you’ll have to pay for not keeping your distance

Meg Gannon
6th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
POLICE are set to begin cracking down on locals found not observing social distancing measures.

Dalby police station Officer in Charge sergeant Tony Logue told News no infringements had been given out in the region, however hefty fines were awaiting anyone caught violating social distancing laws.

Violations of the following laws will acquire the fines below:

– Contravene requirement/declared public health emergency: $1334 for individuals, $6672 for corporations

– Fail to comply with public health direction: $1334 for individuals, $6672 for corporations

– Fail to comply with direction of public health emergency officer: $1334 for individuals, $6672 for corporations

Queensland Police have been using the services of a legal advice line, which is available for officers to call and receive advice about whether infringements should be delivered for certain behaviours.

Sergeant Logue said he encouraged his police to approach people with sensitivity and compassion, and to consider all variables and people’s situations before enforcing an infringement.

