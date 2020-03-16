Menu
COVID-19: As Chinchilla braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the key things you need to know. Pic: Supplied
News

What you need to know about COVID-19 in Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
16th Mar 2020 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS CHINCHILLA braces for the impact of coronavirus across the region, these are the key things you need to know right now.

The virus, known as COVID-19, originated in China and is rapidly spreading across the Australia and the world.

Here's what we know:

•Two Chinchilla gas workers are understood to have been tested for coronavirus and are currently in self isolation.

Read more here.

•The Federal Government has advised against non-essential mass gatherings of more than 500 people. This has already claimed massive events like the Dalby Show, Jandowae Show, and the Big Skies Festival.

Read more about the cancellation of the Dalby show here, Jandowae show here, and the Big Skies Festival here.

•A Woolworths worker in Kingaroy has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently in self-isolation.

Read more here.

•Queensland Health has issued advice for anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19, and what the symptoms are..

Read more here.

•Toowoomba Surat Basin Enterprise has praised the region for its 'resilience' in the wake of the pandemic, with businesses set to weather the impact on exports and trade.

Read more here.

•Shortages of essential items like toilet paper are continuing to impact the Western Downs and surrounding areas.

WHERE YOU CAN FIND TOILET PAPER

•Pharmacists are warning people to ensure they have their flu shot to avoid the strain on the health system during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more here.

