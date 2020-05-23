What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

The sassy sister act to Kayo, Binge offers more than 10,000 hours of premium drama, lifestyle and reality entertainment, as well as new release movies and an unrivalled back catalogue of cult classic films and TV series.

Many of the best and most talked about TV shows around the world today will stream on Binge, including Succession, Westworld, Breeders, Mrs America and The Outsider.

It will be home to acclaimed drama, including Big Little Lie s, Chernobyl, The Wire, Band Of Brothers and The Sopranos, with more HBO titles to come after Foxtel signed an exclusive distribution deal with the studio's parent company, WarnerMedia, earlier this month.

The deal guarantees Foxtel first-rights in Australia to the hotly-anticipated reboot of Gossip Girl; The Flight Attendant, a sexy murder mystery created and starring, Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco; as well as Nicole Kidman's upcoming thriller, The Undoing.

The ad-free on demand content will cost $10 per month (to access one stream in SD), $14 (2 streams in HD) and $18 (4 streams in HD). Customers can sign-up at www.binge.com.au from Monday, May 25.

HIT SHOWS

Game of Thrones

Chernobyl

The Wire

Sopranos

Ballers

Sex and the City

Battlestar Galactica

Entourage

Americans

Mr Robot

The Walking Dead

From the Earth to the Moon

Halt and Catch Fire

Band of Brothers

Fosse/Verdon

Big Love

Devil's Playground

The Leftovers

Strike Back

Secret City

Six Feet Under

The Knock

The Newsroom

True Blood

Homeland

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Picture: Courtesy of HBO

COMEDY

Seinfeld

The Office

Curb Your Enthusiasm

30 Rock

Bored to Death

Parks and Recreation

Eastbound and Down

VEEP

Flight of the Conchords

The Comedians

Superstore

The Nanny

Silicon Valley

Frasier

Pacific Heat

Enlightened

Divorce

Avenue 5

Getting On

Animals.

The League

Little Britain USA

The Brink

Crashing

Future Man

Monk's Restaurant in the TV show Seinfeld.

RECENT HITS

Westworld

Succession

Breeders

Watchmen

DEVS

Barry

Atlanta

Insecure

Batwoman

The Righteous Gemstones

Doom Patrol

Castle Rock

The War of the Worlds

Empire

His Dark Materials

Fear The Walking Dead

American Horror Story

What We Do In The Shadows

Snowfall

Mr. Mercedes

Mr Inbetween

Mayans

Bit Little

Lies

A Discovery of Witches

Mrs America

Anthony Hopkins in Westworld. Picture: HBO

CRIME

True Detective

NCIS

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Blue Bloods

SOA

The Night Of

NCIS: Los Angeles

CSI: Miami

Magnum P.I.

Hawaii Five-O

Boardwalk Empire

NCIS New Orleans

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Burden of Truth

Silent Witness

Homicide: Hours To Kill

Wire In the Blood

Homicide: Hunter

Ted Bundy: Serial Monster

Deadly Deception

Elementary

The Blood Pact

Cover Story

Sharp Objects

Banshee

Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Cote de Pablo as Ziva David in a scene from season 17 of NCIS. Picture: Supplied by Channel 10

REAL LIFE DRAMA

The Real Housewives of Melbourne

The Real Housewives of Cheshire

Botched

The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Dr Pimple Popper

90 Day Fiance

Project Runway

Shahs of Sunset

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Below Deck

Vanderpump Rules

The ladies from The Real Housewives of Melbourne.

INTERESTING PEOPLE

Big Rig Warriors

Forged in Fire

Hero Ink

Knight Fight

Alone The Arctic

American Pickers

Mountain Men

Ghost Hunters

Highway Thru Hell

Outback Truckers

Throttle Rockets

Highway Patrol

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz in American Pickers.

LIFESTYLE

Grand Designs

The Great British Bake Off

Million Dollar Listings New York

Making It

Grand Designs: House of the Year

Escape to River Cottage

The Hotel Inspector

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Britain's Best Home Cook

George Clarke's Amazing Spaces

Extreme Cake Makers

Escape to the Chateau

Jamie & Jimmy' Food Fight Club

Ugly house to Lovely house: With George Clarke

Love It or List It

Tiny House Australia

Escape to the Chateau

Donna Hay: Fast, fresh, simple

Location, location, location

Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip

Nigella's Kitchen

BBQ Pitmasters

MasterChef Professionals

Great British Menu

Bill Granger's Tasty Weekends

British food writer, chef and cooking show host Nigella Lawson.

OUR WORLD

Planet Earth

Planet Earth II

Blue Planet Revisited

Blue Planet II

Yellowstone

Frozen Planet

Africa

Dynasties

Life Story

Earth From Space

World's Greatest Shops

World's Greatest Palaces

Coast Australia

Earth's Natural Wonders

The Pacific: In The Wake of Captain Cook

Watergate

The Clinton Affair

A Royal Tour of the 20th Century

A green turtle in Borneo, Malaysia in a scene from Blue Planet II.

ACTION

The Dark Knight

Ocean's Eleven

The Usual Suspects

Black Hawk Down

Seven

Spider-Man

Gladiator

John Wick 3: Parabellum

Sherlock Holmes

Inglorious Basterds

Men in Black

Bad Boys

The Town

The Conjuring

The Talented Mr Ripley

Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol

300

The Bourne Identity

Total Recall

Snatch

Presumed Innocent

The Score

Troy

Collateral

The Mummy

Out of Sight

Sin City

Superman: The Movie

The Lost Boys

Ex Machine

The Thing

The Descent

In The Line of Fire

Collateral Damage

The Purge

Django Unchained

Will Smith in a scene from Men In Black.

THE ESSENCE OF FILM

GoodFellas

Saving Private Ryan

Inception

Apocalypse Now

Taxi Driver

Interstellar

Good Will Hunting

Unforgiven

The Deer hunter

Dallas Buyers Club

The Shawshank Redemption

Fatal Attraction

American History X

There Will Be Blood

Moon

12 Years As A Slave

2001: A Space Odyssey

The Green Mile

The Prestige

Whiplash

A Beautiful Mind

Deliverance

Close Encounters of a Third Kind

Psycho

Zero Dark Thirty

Slumdog Millionaire

Confessions

Robin Williams and Matt Damon in scene from Good Will Hunting.

THE FUNNY ONES

Anchorman

Spinal Tap

Bridesmaids

Animal House

Beetlejuice

The Big Lebowski

Tootsie

Billy Madison

Bad Santa

Elf

Kenny

National Lampoon's Vacation

The Cable Guy

Major-league

The Money Pit

The Dictator

In The Bruges

Galaxy Quest

Dumb and Dumber

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Will Ferrell is The Anchorman.

ROMANCE

Focus

Bend It Like Beckham

A Knight's Tale

Fool's Gold

Crazy Stupid Live

Eat Pray Love

Hitch

Just Like Heaven

Knocked Up

Long Shot

Mamma Mia!

As Good As It Gets

Meet the Fockers

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Singer

Elizabethtown

Steel Magnolias

You've Got Mail

Bridget Jones' Baby

50 First Dates

About A Boy

Blended

Sleepless in Seattle

40 Days and 40 Nights

The Five-Year Engagement

How To Be Single

No Strings Attached

Couples Retreat

A scene from the 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham.

FAMILY MOVIES

Despicable Me

Back To The Future

Jurassic Park

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Ghostbusters

The Goonies

Hugo

Jumanji

How To Train Your Dragon 2

Hotel Transylvania

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Arthur Christmas

Rango

The Prince of Egypt

Rise of the Guardians

Tinton

Yogi Bear

Monster Island

The Giant King

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

The Cat In The Hat

The SpongeBob Square Pants Movie

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Iron Giant

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox in Back To The Future.

COMING SOON

Friends

The Big Bang Theory

Gossip Girl

Lovecraft Country

The Flight Attendant

The West Wing

Trackers

Next

The Third Day

Stargirl

Noughts _ Crosses

Raised By Wolves

White House Farm

Scooby-Doo

CBeebies

Cartoon Network

Nick JR

Looney Tunes

McMillions

Originally published as What you can watch on the Binge streaming app