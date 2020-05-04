What will be closed and open in Chinchilla on Labour Day
HERE is a list of what’s open and closed in Chinchilla on Labour Day, May 4:
Supermarkets
Woolworths – CLOSED
Drakes – 7am – 8pm
Cafes
Coffee Club – Closed until further notice due to COVID-19
Bumble Bee Coffee Van – 6am -9am in the park opposite the commercial hotel.
Restaurants
McDonalds – open 24 hours
Hardware Store
Mullins and Murilla Mitre 10 – CLOSED
Clothing
Country Target – CLOSED
Pharmacy
Your Health Pharmacy – 11am – 12pm (emergency healthcare needs only)