Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUSINESS: What’s opened and closed in Chinchilla this Labour Day.
BUSINESS: What’s opened and closed in Chinchilla this Labour Day.
Business

What will be closed and open in Chinchilla on Labour Day

Zoe Bell
4th May 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE is a list of what’s open and closed in Chinchilla on Labour Day, May 4:

Supermarkets

Woolworths – CLOSED

Drakes – 7am – 8pm

Cafes

Coffee Club – Closed until further notice due to COVID-19

Bumble Bee Coffee Van – 6am -9am in the park opposite the commercial hotel.

Restaurants

McDonalds – open 24 hours

Hardware Store

Mullins and Murilla Mitre 10 – CLOSED

Clothing

Country Target – CLOSED

Pharmacy

Your Health Pharmacy – 11am – 12pm (emergency healthcare needs only)

cafe chinchilla clothing hardware store labour day local business pharmacy resturant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horror weekend on Darling Downs roads as two people die

        premium_icon Horror weekend on Darling Downs roads as two people die

        News Two people have died in seperate incidents on our roads this weekend

        Maranoa emergency relief providers given $1.2m funding boost

        premium_icon Maranoa emergency relief providers given $1.2m funding boost

        News Funding is also available for local organisations.

        Second chance at happiness for Sue Cobb

        Second chance at happiness for Sue Cobb

        News Sue Cobbs is this month's local legend. After 40 years as an educator she believes...

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet