What will be closed and open in Chinchilla on Labour Day

BUSINESS: What’s opened and closed in Chinchilla this Labour Day.

HERE is a list of what’s open and closed in Chinchilla on Labour Day, May 4:

Supermarkets

Woolworths – CLOSED

Drakes – 7am – 8pm

Cafes

Coffee Club – Closed until further notice due to COVID-19

Bumble Bee Coffee Van – 6am -9am in the park opposite the commercial hotel.

Restaurants

McDonalds – open 24 hours

Hardware Store

Mullins and Murilla Mitre 10 – CLOSED

Clothing

Country Target – CLOSED

Pharmacy

Your Health Pharmacy – 11am – 12pm (emergency healthcare needs only)