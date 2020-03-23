OPEN OR CLOSED: What will be closed and open in Chinchilla from today. Pic: Supplied

THE Prime Minister last night introduced tough new rules for places where Aussies gather in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

From midday today, licensed areas of hotels and pubs will be closed.

That does not include bottle shops, which “work like any other retail premises”.

Entertainment venues and cinemas, casinos and nightclubs will also close, while restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway or home delivery only.

Indoor sporting venues and gyms and churches and places of worship will also close, and enclosed spaces for funerals and “things of that nature” will have to follow the strict four-square metre rule “which will be enforced”.

The PM warned that even harsher restrictions could be on the cards if Australians failed to observe proper social distancing measures in public places such as beaches and shopping centres.

He pleaded with the community to do the right thing.

“As we’ve just made very clear, that when that doesn’t occur, then more dramatic measures have to be introduced,” he said.

“I would simply ask Australians to be calm and exercise some sensible judgment.”

Here’s what that means for your favourite pubs and cafes in Chinchilla.

Here’s what that means for your favourite pubs and cafes in Chinchilla:

Cafes

The Downtown Café

The Downtown Café is be business as usual until 12pm today.

After 12pm customers will have to order takeaway – orders can made from the counter, or the front window.

The Coffee Club

The Coffee Club will be open at its usual trading hours, 5.30am-4pm.

From 12pm only takeaway orders will be available for public - everything on the menu is available for takeaway.

Panache at Home

Panache at Home have implemented the nationwide changes this morning not waiting for midday to roll around.

The entire menu is available for takeaway, although calling first is encouraged.

Sharpy’s

The owner of Sharpy’s said the café is open for business as usual.

“Takeaway is usually 90% of our trade so we are changing that to 100%,” Ms Rogers said.

There will be no dine in option at all today, the deck will be locked off from customers.

Amelia’s Place

Amelia’s Place is still open for business today, and implementing changes from 12pm - customers will have to order takeaway as dine-in will be closed.

Dorney’s Cake Shop

Dorney’s Cake Shop is open but will only be doing takeaway orders.

The trading hours have also changed from 7am-4.30am to 8am-4pm.

Restaurants

Cheong Kong Chinese Restaurant

Cheong Kong Chinese Restaurant is open but will only be providing takeaway orders.

The Commercial Hotel Motel

The Commercial Hotel Motel is closed until further notice.

Club Hotel Chinchilla

The Club Hotel Motel is closed until further notice, but the bottle-shops remain open.

Subway

Subway is still open but will no longer allow dine-in customers from 12pm today.

McDonalds

McDonalds Chinchilla will be open until further notice.

As of 12pm today the fast-food giant will be doing takeaway orders only – customers can still order as usual from the counter.

Dominos

Dominos remains open through home delivery.

Dominos Chinchilla said they will not take any unnecessary risks and will continue to deliver via our Zero Contact Delivery.

Other

Max Fitness Chinchilla

The Chinchilla gym will remain open until midday today. Max Fitness Chinchilla is waiting for confirmation from Fitness Australia to see if limited services can be available in the future – more information to come.