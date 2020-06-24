What Victoria outbreak means for Qld border reopening

GOLD Coast medical advocate Dr Roger Halliwell says Victoria's coronavirus outbreak is no "impediment" to the state's July 10 border reopening "unless things go pear-shaped" in Queensland.

His comments comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk refuses to be drawn on whether Victoria's coronavirus outbreak makes Queensland's potential July 10 border date less likely.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk watches Treasurer Cameron Dick as he speaks to the media during a visit to a Spring Mountain construction site in Brisbane. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Peled.

Ms Palaszczuk said there were significant concerns about a second wave in Queensland, while repeating that authorities would reassess border restrictions at the end of the month.

"Queenslanders are stopping me about it, they are concerned about the community transmission in Victoria," she said.

Dr Halliwell, the chairman of Gold Coast Primary Health Network said: "Victoria is a wake up call to all of us in that it can go badly if people don't do the right thing and go to work sick.

"We needed that jolt to see it (coronavirus threat) hasn't gone away.

Patient Norma Bain chats to Dr Roger Halliwell and Dr Lisa Beecham, both GPs and board members at Gold Coast Primary Health Network, at Robina Town Centre medical Centre. Both doctors say less people are seeing their local GP about medical issues because they are scared of COVID-19. Picture Glenn Hampson

"And to this end it's about ensuring Gold Coast's testing rates increase, that people don't go to work with a runny nose and that they stay at home until their COVID-19 result comes in.

"Recently people's physical distancing has been pretty ordinary, hand hygiene has become pretty ordinary and there's hand sanitisers but people aren't using them.

"I can't see any major impediments to a July 10 reopening, unless things go pear-shaped, but it's a balancing act by governments."

A Queensland police officer stops a motorist at a checkpoint at Coolangatta on the Queensland-New South Wales border in May. Photo: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Meanwhile, the State Government has still not calculated the financial cost of Queensland's interstate border closure, it was revealed in parliament on Monday during an inquiry into the government's economic response to COVID-19.

Member for Mermaid Beach Ray Stevens and Member for Bonny Sam O'Connor asked if any economic modelling on the impact on the state's economy and tourism industry had been done.

"Treasury gave a longwinded response referring to Federal Government modelling and then when the Department of Tourism was asked it handballed it to Treasury. It's either incompetence or a cover up," Mr O'Connor said.

Originally published as What Victoria outbreak means for border reopening