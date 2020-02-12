What victim was allegedly told by gym bashing accused

AN alleged bikie associate told his victim this is "Mongol territory" after bashing him with a 5kg weight at a Gold Coast gym, a court has been told.

James Mau'u was granted bail yesterday in the Southport Magistrates Court after handing himself in over the February 3 attack at World Gym Coomera.

Police prosecutor Cristine Drummond, who opposed bail, said the alleged assault was "totally unprovoked" and of a "violent nature".

Mau'u is accused of using a 5kg weight as a weapon and striking a 20-year-old man at least five times in the public gym.

Police documents allege Mau'u said: "This is f---ing Mongol territory, don't show your face here."

Police allege Mau'u had links to the motorcycle club.

The pair were not known to each other, the court was told.

James Mau’u, who is accused of assaulting a man at a Gold Coast gym, has been granted bail to reappear in court.e.

The alleged victim underwent surgery but has been released from hospital.

Mau'u is charged with grievous bodily harm and two drug offences. A co-accused is also charged with grievous bodily harm.

Sen-Constable Drummond said the victim was fearful Mau'u had his mobile phone and could have access to his details, putting him at risk.

Mau'u's solicitor Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, dismissed the notion that the phone was taken by his client.

He also dismissed the alleged victim's fear of being contacted by Mau'u.

Mau'u was granted bail with strict conditions.

Outside court, Mr Gatenby said: "These are matters that need to be tested before the court. There's allegations that it's unprovoked, but that needs to be tested, as does the extent of any injuries."

The matter will return to court on March 10.