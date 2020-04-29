While Australia looks to loosen restrictions, Matildas captain Sam Kerr remains locked down in the UK. In her own words, find out what she does to pass time.

While Australia looks to loosen restrictions, Matildas captain Sam Kerr remains locked down in the UK. In her own words, find out what she does to pass time.

Matildas captain Sam Kerr is currently in lockdown in the UK.

While Australia is looking at loosening restrictions, she tells Hibernation what she has been doing to stay sane.

FITNESS

I have my days - some days I'm very motivated. I will get up early and work out and then there are other days where I don't want to do any exercise.

KEEPING BUSY

I've actually been kept quite busy with my Matildas and Chelsea commitments and working closely with all my brands.

NEW SKILLS

I've been trying to do things that I normally wouldn't be able to do while playing football, like longer distance runs and even play tennis. Oh and the occasional forced TikTok.

WATCHING

I've almost watched every sport, movie and documentary on the planet now and I'm always looking for recommendations. I normally watch all kinds of sport back to back so I'm really missing that.

COOKING

I've tried the odd bake but nothing flash. Cookies and cake but certainly no Nigella Lawson.

FUN

It's been tough being stuck inside most of the day, especially now that the sun has made its first real appearance in London for the year. But we do get outside as much as we are allowed.

Originally published as What the Matildas captain is doing in isolation