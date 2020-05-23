What the target shutdowns mean for Chinchilla store

The future of Chinchilla Target has been revealed after a shock announcement by the retailers’ parent company that half of Australia’s stores would close or convert to Kmart outlets.

The future of Chinchilla Target has been revealed after a shock announcement by the retailers’ parent company that half of Australia’s stores would close or convert to Kmart outlets.

THE future of Target Chinchilla has been revealed, after Westfarmers made the shocking announcement that up to 167 Target stores across Australia could close within 12 months.

The company has confirmed that the beloved Chinchilla store will be converted into Kmart in early 2021.

Also on the list to be converted where the Target stores in both Dalby and Roma.

In a statement, a Target spokeswoman said the company was minimising job losses where possible.

"During this difficult time, we are committed to supporting our team. Across the Kmart Group we have made a significant effort to avoid store closures and retain our people and for impacted store team members we have the benefit of time to help find alternative employment opportunities," the spokeswoman said.

"All team members in Target stores scheduled for conversion to Kmart will be offered the opportunity to join the growing Kmart team, for other affected Target team members, we will work with them to identify and offer other redeployment opportunities in Kmart, Catch, Bunnings and Officeworks as these businesses continue to grow.

"We believe that Target has a future as a leading retailer in Australia and we know it is loved by so many, but a number of actions are required to ensure it is fit for purpose in a competitive, challenging and dynamic market, including a smaller number of stores and a stronger online business."