What new COVID restrictions mean for Western Downs

TIGHTENING: Here’s what the new COVID-19 restrictions mean for the Western Downs. Pic: Joel Carrett

TIGHTENING: Here’s what the new COVID-19 restrictions mean for the Western Downs. Pic: Joel Carrett

AS POSITIVE cases of coronavirus are on the rise in south east Queensland, the Western Downs has had tighter COVID-19 restrictions re-introduced

The restrictions prompted by recent contact tracing alerts in Toowoomba, came into effect Monday, August 31.

A Darling Downs Health spokeswoman the move was part of Queensland Health’s response to recent positive COVID-19 cases in Queensland, resulting in extra restrictions being put in place for the Darling Downs region which includes the Western Downs.

The spokeswoman said the tighter restrictions will include to following:

“Extra restrictions on gatherings and visits to aged care and disability accommodation services have been extended to Local Government Areas in our Darling Downs Health region,” she said,

“Gatherings in people’s homes and outdoors are now limited to 10 people for residents in the Toowoomba, Western Downs, Southern Downs, Goondiwindi, South Burnett, and Cherbourg Local Government Areas.

“Extra restrictions are also in place for aged care facilities, disability accommodation services and hospitals.

“Any venues that have COVID-Safe Plans in place, including cafés, restaurants, clubs, pubs, weddings and funerals, and COVID safe events, can continue operating under their plans.”

The spokeswoman said DDHHS would like to thank our communities across the Darling Downs Health region who, throughout this pandemic, have continued to adjust to change by following public health directions and helping to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We all need to be vigilant and keep looking after each other - with patience, kindness and co-operation, we will get through this together,” she said.

“We urge everyone to keep playing their part to protect themselves and the most vulnerable people in our communities by getting tested and staying home if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, socially distancing, practising good hand hygiene, and covering coughs and sneezes.

“If you have been to the above locations at these times it’s really important that you monitor your health and, if you develop even the mildest of COVID-19 symptoms, get tested and stay home until you receive your result and no longer have symptoms.”

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

A cough

Runny nose

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Loss of taste or smell

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in the Darling Downs Health region, however there are two current contact tracing alerts for Toowoomba: