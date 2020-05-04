What must happen before Qld borders reopen

TOUGH restrictions at the Queensland border will be reviewed at the end of each month.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed today that there was no plan to change the restrictions, pointing to ongoing interstate cases.

"We are still seeing cases that have come into Queensland from those hot spots," she said.

"Once we see those hot spots clear of community transmission, that's when I think there will be a reason to look at that."

Ms Palaszczuk revealed the Government was currently reviewing the border restrictions at the end of each month.

Currently, people travelling through the border into Queensland must either be an "exempt resident" or "exempt person".

This can include people who live in Queensland or who work close to the border of NSW, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

