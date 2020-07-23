Menu
The man and his horse riding down Mitchell Street yesterday. Picture: Ashleigh Winn
Offbeat

What? Just taking a stroll down Darwin’s ‘mane’ drag

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
23rd Jul 2020 7:06 AM
A HORSE proved to be the perfect mode of transport for one outback cowboy as he presumably headed to one of Mitchell Street's esteemed watering holes on Tuesday.

Those blowing the froth off a couple of cold ones about 6pm were left surprised, as were motorists who chanced upon the unusual sight.

Darwin local Ashleigh Winn said the horse and the bloke riding it looked like they needed a drink.

"He looked like he needed a beer. There was bit of traffic at the time otherwise I would have said 'do you want a beer?'" he said.

He said he had watched the horse and man walk up Daly Street and down Mitchell Street.

The man on the horse waved back to punters as he trotted on towards the heart of Mitchell Street

Another eagle-eyed spectator said they had seen the man parked up at Shenannigans having a yarn to someone.

