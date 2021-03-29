What Brisbane lockdown means for people in Western Downs

Brisbane’s snap three day lockdown has sent shockwaves throughout Queensland, with residents in the Western Downs now having to abide by certain restrictions.

Anyone who lives and works in the Western Downs and has been in the Greater Brisbane area since March 20 is now required to follow the lockdown restrictions.

Masks are now being urged to be used when inside, on public transport, and in areas where social distancing isn’t possible.

Gathering numbers at homes will be slashed to 30 people across Queensland.

“Anyone who has been in that Greater Brisbane area since Saturday, March 20, is now required to follow those same requirements,” chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young said.

Local government areas such as Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Redlands will go into a mandatory lockdown for three days from 5pm Monday after four locally acquired cases of coronavirus.

One of the new cases had travelled to Gladstone from March 25 to 28.

Six of today’s 10 cases were detected in hotel quarantine, prompting the Premier to cut international arrivals.

Two of those cases are linked to known cases, while the other origins of the other two at this point are unknown.

Premier Palaszczuk confirmed Queensland’s latest cluster was the highly contagious UK variant and said the lockdown was the “right thing to do based on the health advice”.

There have been more than 11,000 tests in the 24 hours to this morning.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was a tough decision with Easter and the school holidays on the horizon.

Lockdown restrictions for people who have been in Greater Brisbane:

Everyone outside of the Greater Brisbane area is being urged to wear a mask when they cannot socially distance, when inside, and when on public transport.

People can leave home for essential work, to look after a vulnerable person, for exercise and to buy food.

Home gatherings outside of Brisbane will also be limited to 30 people.

The restrictions will be reviewed on Wednesday night.

