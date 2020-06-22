What a relief: Chinchilla weir reopens with new amenities

Menu
New Chinchilla Weir amenities
Lachlan Berlin
22nd Jun 2020 3:00 PM
CAMPERS and day-trippers will be treated to new and improved facilities when they visit Chinchilla weir after the Western Downs Regional Council completed an upgrade of the amenities block.

The upgrade is part of the council’s wider push to enhance tourism hot spots and boost the liveability of the region.

Councillor Megan James, who holds the portfolio for Strategic Communications and Council Facilities, said the upgrade would enhance the facility and support an increased number of visitors.

“Chinchilla weir is a much-loved local facility which offers the perfect place for residents and visitors to stop, unwind and enjoy the great outdoors, whether it’s for a few hours over a picnic,” Cr James aid.

“Council recognises the importance of this recreational space and has delivered a brand-new amenities block which is designed to cater to an increased number of visitors to the facility.

The pre-existing structure was in poor condition and in need of a major upgrade, so council has delivered a new, modern toilet facility made from durable heavy steel with disability access.”

The Chinchilla weir has reopened to campers following the Queensland Government’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Councillor Kylie Bourne, who holds the portfolio for Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion, said the upgrade complemented the council’s own Accelerated Major Projects Program to generate jobs and deliver exciting projects for the region.

“Chinchilla weir is identified as one of 11 major projects to be fast-tracked under council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package,” she said.

“We’re fast-tracking the detailed design of projects like the Chinchilla Weir Strategic Tourism Masterplan so they’re shovel-ready and available for funding support from other levels of government.

“There’s so much to discover in our great region and the Accelerated Major Projects Program is about celebrating our tourism hot spots and making them more exciting for residents and visitors alike.”

The new amenities facility has been funded under the Queensland Government Works for Queensland Program.

