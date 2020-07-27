WET WEEKEND: Photos of Maranoa hail storm

Roma experienced some hail on Sunday July 26 as an unstable trough passed through. Picture: Social media

SCATTERED hail storms across the Maranoa transformed some backyards in a winter wonderland.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said Roma experienced 1.6mm between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday July 27.

“Generally unsettled weather for the majority of the state,” he said.

“[Hail] largely missed the Roma area.”

Although the rain clouds were patchy and some areas did not experience any rain, Wallumbilla was hit with 7mm of rain.

Areas to the north of Roma experienced heavier weather with a few hailstorms reported there as well.

But closer to Miles, some areas were hit with 15mm of rain or more.

This was small compared to parts of South East Queensland with Upper Springbrook recorded 40mm and parts of New South Wales experiencing flooding.