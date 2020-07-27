Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Roma experienced some hail on Sunday July 26 as an unstable trough passed through. Picture: Social media
Roma experienced some hail on Sunday July 26 as an unstable trough passed through. Picture: Social media
News

WET WEEKEND: Photos of Maranoa hail storm

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@westernstarnews.com
27th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCATTERED hail storms across the Maranoa transformed some backyards in a winter wonderland.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said Roma experienced 1.6mm between 12pm and 3pm on Sunday July 27.

“Generally unsettled weather for the majority of the state,” he said.

“[Hail] largely missed the Roma area.”

Although the rain clouds were patchy and some areas did not experience any rain, Wallumbilla was hit with 7mm of rain.

Areas to the north of Roma experienced heavier weather with a few hailstorms reported there as well.

But closer to Miles, some areas were hit with 15mm of rain or more.

This was small compared to parts of South East Queensland with Upper Springbrook recorded 40mm and parts of New South Wales experiencing flooding.

Some hail found at Roma on Sunday July 26 Picture: Social media
Some hail found at Roma on Sunday July 26 Picture: Social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Big a--’ donation to Western Downs high school

        premium_icon 'Big a--’ donation to Western Downs high school

        News THE staff at a Western Downs high school are big fans of a new donation.

        Man hospitalised after driving onto Miles rail line

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after driving onto Miles rail line

        News EMERGENCY services responded to a driver who 'lost control'.

        GALLERY: 110+ pics of our youngest Swans taking on Toowoomba

        premium_icon GALLERY: 110+ pics of our youngest Swans taking on Toowoomba

        AFL MORE than 110 photos of the Swans v Tigers match, and full list of top players from...

        FREE EVENT: Tara Folk Music Festival

        premium_icon FREE EVENT: Tara Folk Music Festival

        News DUST off your boots and get ready for a weekend of camping and music – the Tara...