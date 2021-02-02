Wet weather, motorcycle crash lead to heavy traffic

Citybound commuters are experiencing up to 50-minute delays on the Bruce Highway as wet weather wreaks havoc on southeast roads, including a serious motorcycle crash.

As of 8.15am, traffic was very slow moving back to Morayfield on the Bruce Highway, with up to 50-minute delays to get into Brisbane.

There is also heavy congestion on the Logan Motorway westbound back to Berrinba, with generalised congestion of major roads due to wet weather.

Heavy traffic impacting several major roads in #Brisbane this morning. Please allow extra travel time in the wet weather! #BneTraffic pic.twitter.com/SPr7Zb8VLu — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) February 1, 2021

Emergency services were called to a serious motorcycle crash on Flinders Parade in North Lakes about 7.30pm.

The motorcyclist, who is reportedly a man, sustained chest injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

#NorthLakes - A patient was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a motorcycle crash on Flinders Pde around 7.30am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, in the Gladstone region, a man in his 20s was flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition after a truck rollover.

Emergency services worked to free the entrapped driver from the truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Road at Calliope at 5.15am.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

Originally published as Wet weather, motorcycle crash lead to heavy peak hour traffic