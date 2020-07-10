Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Wet weather expected for Chinchilla, Miles

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
10th Jul 2020 2:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bureau of Meteorology has forecast wet weather over Chinchilla and Miles this Sunday.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said the Western Downs will miss out on the Saturday rain experienced further west, but there will be a good chance of downpour on Sunday.

“On Saturday we’re not expecting Miles to be affected by the rainfall,” she said.

“Roma will be the leading edge of it.”

Ms Hoff said there could be between 5-15mm of rain in Miles on Sunday.

“If there’s a storm around we could see 30-40mm.”

Chinchilla is expected to experience less rainfall over the weekend.

“On Sunday we’re forecasting between 3-10mm and under the right cloud we could see 10-20mm,” Ms Hoff said.

“It depends on the exact timing of the clouds and where they pass over.”

Just In

    Heaviest rain for months due

    Heaviest rain for months due
    • 10th Jul 2020 3:45 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman killed in horror crash between Nanango and Kingaroy

        premium_icon Woman killed in horror crash between Nanango and Kingaroy

        News FOOTAGE from the scene shows the extent of the crash that has closed down the D'Aguilar Hwy between Nanango and Kingaroy.

        Two Victorians attempt to fly into southwest Queensland

        premium_icon Two Victorians attempt to fly into southwest Queensland

        News Victorians were on their way to Whitsunday Islands

        ‘D**k pics for you’: He cut her grass, then sent sick photos

        premium_icon ‘D**k pics for you’: He cut her grass, then sent sick photos

        Crime Anthony Alan Leonow sent photo of his genitals to a woman

        Opposition leader questions Premier over COVID-19 pub blitz

        premium_icon Opposition leader questions Premier over COVID-19 pub blitz

        News Frecklington angered over the $6672 fine dished out to local pubs