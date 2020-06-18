Western racing gets a leg up from state spending

Race clubs at Chinchilla, Roma and Jandowae are set to receive state-funded upgrades.

Race clubs at Chinchilla, Roma and Jandowae are set to receive state-funded upgrades.

WESTERN racing clubs are set to reap the rewards of a state government spend on country tracks, with a total of $2.6 million being injected into the industry.

Statewide, the spend is tipped to create 100 jobs in rural Queensland, as the state government funds facility upgrades at turf clubs including Roma, Chinchilla and Jandowae.

Funded under the four-year, $70.4 million Country Racing Support Package, non-TAB clubs can apply to Racing Queensland (RQ) for projects relating to infrastructure repairs and maintenance.

“Fifty projects have been approved under this second round of funding, which means jobs and a boost to the economies in more than 30 of our smaller communities,” Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said.

“Coming at this time, when the global economy is taking blow after blow as a result of the pandemic, this funding is yet another avenue for Queensland to unite and recover.

“We’re expecting to announce a third round before the end of the year, which again means jobs and another decent shot in the arm of the economies of successful communities.”

Key projects in rural Queensland include:

Enhanced stewards’ towers at the Roma Turf Club, Mount Isa Race Club and the Nanango Racing Club.

New barrier stalls and a transport trailer at the Chinchilla Race Club for shared used across the Eastern Downs.

Running rail improvements at Jandowae Race Club, Longreach Jockey Club, and Yeppoon Turf Club.

Irrigation upgrades at the Emerald Jockey Club, Atherton Turf Club and Towers Jockey Club.

“Country racing is the heartbeat of many communities across Queensland,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“The majority of our non-TAB clubs have had their meetings either cancelled or postponed during COVID-19 and, as such, their capacity to fund much-needed infrastructure improvements has been further diluted.

“The Country Racing Support Package has delivered great results for Queensland’s racing industry and the latest round of CRP funding will be warmly welcomed across the state.”