Western Downs’ youth to let loose in October

OUT AND ABOUT: Ivy Attwood at the North Dalby Bowls Club Sunday in 2019. Picture: File

KIDS in the Western Downs will get the chance to let loose in October thanks to a series of Youth Month events across the region hosted by the council.

Western Downs councillor Kaye Maguire said it was vital to celebrate the contributions of the region’s young people, after a particularly tough year for all residents.

“The youth of our region play a very big part in our active vibrant communities so it’s great to be able to celebrate them and offer the chance for everyone to come together and have some fun,” she said.

“2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, including our youth and that’s why this October we can’t wait to give them an excuse to let their hair down.”

Cr Maguire said they have several great activities planned, which included Archery Attack, mechanical bull rides, an inflatable obstacle course, and a jumping castle.

“We’re also really proud to be supporting local food and beverage vendors by providing the opportunity to purchase a range of food and drinks and we encourage everyone to support our small businesses at your local event,” she said.

Youth Month activities across the region are free, however cash is recommended for food and drinks.

Find out when they’re coming to your town below:

Miles – Saturday October 10 10am – 12pm Miles Skate Park

Chinchilla – Saturday October 17 10am – 12pm Chinchilla Recreation Grounds

Tara – Saturday October 24 10am – 12pm Lions Park

Dalby – Saturday October 31 10am – 12pm Diplock Park