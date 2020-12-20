Western Downs writing event celebrates the ‘Little Things'

COMPETITION TIME: Storytellers are being encouraged to take part in the inaugural Words out West Readers and Writers Festival short story competition. Picture: WDRC

Western Downs storytellers are being encouraged to illustrate their writing prowess in the lead up to the inaugural Words out West Readers and Writers Festival.

Writers can now submit their works to a short story competition which aims to spark the creative flare in wordsmiths aged sixteen years and older, with huge prizes up for grabs.

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said it was a fantastic way for writers to explore their imagination.

“Our Readers and Writers Festival is a great opportunity to celebrate the storyteller in all of us, and this competition is about inspiring people to take on a challenge and explore the written word in their own way,” he said.

“The theme for the competition is ‘The Little Things‘, with no limits on how the writer chooses to interpret the theme and create an engaging fictional story.”

Cr McVeigh said it was a great opportunity for writers to flex their skills, with short-listed entries to be judged by the Words out West keynote speakers.

“This is an exciting competition offering some awesome prizes with first place being awarded $500 and a ticket to the Writer's Retreat at Jimbour House,” he said.

“The runner up will receive $300 and third place will receive $150.”

The short story competition closes on February 14 2021, with its word limit being 3,000 words or less following the 'The Little Things' theme.

Western Downs Words Out West Readers and Writers Festival will take place from March 11—14, 2021, with four days of events, presentations, and workshops, suiting all ages.

Keynote presenters include Jay Laga‘aia, Shane Webcke, Frances Whiting, Nick Earls, Anita Heiss and plenty more.