Western Downs wonder dog heads on regional tour

WHAT A GOOD BOY: Western Downs' treasured Story Dog Trevor is taking his show on the road to celebrate his recently published book. Picture: WDRC

WESTERN Downs’ story dog Trevor is taking his show on the road to celebrate his recently published book, and its debut on local story walks.

The accredited story dog will be joined by owner and librarian Janette Quince for special outdoor story time sessions across the region, scavenger hunts and story walks in Dalby and Tara.

Western Downs Regional Council spokeswoman for community and cultural development councillor Kaye Maguire said the libraries were looking forward to welcoming Trevor as part of his excursions.

“Trevor the story dog is a hit in our communities and does a fantastic job of supporting children's literacy and encouraging little ones to read,” she said.

“On his tour, Trevor will be hosting special story time sessions and a library dog themed scavenger hunt for everyone to participate it.

“Attendees will also have the opportunity to check out his new book, ‘Trevor the Library Dog’ on our new story walk displays.”

Parents are encouraged to register themselves and their children via the Western Downs Libraries website here.

Trevor on Tour is a COVID safe event and bookings are essential: