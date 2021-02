A young woman was transported to Tara Hospital after being electrocuted. Pic: Bev Lacey

A young woman was transported to Tara Hospital after being electrocuted. Pic: Bev Lacey

A young woman had the shock of her life after being electrocuted by a lamp at a Weranga address on the Western Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman in her 20s was transported to Tara Hospital in a stable condition at 6.31pm on Thursday, February 12.

The spokeswoman said the patient had sustained minor electric shock after touching a lamp.