WESTERN DOWNS: Where you can dine in

DINE IN: Seven places in the Chinchilla surrounds to sit down for a family meal. Pic Peter Wallis

AS COVID-19 restrictions eased on Saturday, May 9, a select few cafes and restaurants in the Chinchilla surrounds have opened for customers to dine in - following strict guidelines.

Restaurants and cafes are limited to only 10 patrons at once, with customers expected to make bookings to comply with social distancing and regulations.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday, May 8, that easing into opening restaurants and cafes is one of the first steps of a three page plan.

“I am announcing our clear Queensland plan for the next three months - of course, there may be setbacks along the way but I hope this plan can give certainty to Queenslanders as we map our path forward,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Our tourism industry, hospitality, restaurant, accommodation, are all multibillion-dollar industries and there are thousands of people working in those industries and people and businesses want certainty.

“So this gradual return to some form of normality in our post COVID world would look a bit different but we will back each other and get through this together.”



Below are local eateries that have confirmed they are open for dine-in:

Dulacca

The Dulacca Hotel



Jandowae

Jampacked’d Cafe

Although jampacke’d cafe hasn’t retuned to inside dining, socially distanced tables outside are available for those who wish to have their meal at the cafe.

Tara

Tara cafe

Miles

The Queensland hotel

Windsor Hotel Miles



Condamine

Condamine Bell Hotel

Wondoan

Juandah Hotel Motel – hour and a half, booking by phone, daily special

Taroom