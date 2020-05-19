Menu
DINE IN: Seven places in the Chinchilla surrounds to sit down for a family meal. Pic Peter Wallis
News

WESTERN DOWNS: Where you can dine in

Peta McEachern
19th May 2020 5:20 PM
AS COVID-19 restrictions eased on Saturday, May 9, a select few cafes and restaurants in the Chinchilla surrounds have opened for customers to dine in - following strict guidelines.

Restaurants and cafes are limited to only 10 patrons at once, with customers expected to make bookings to comply with social distancing and regulations.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday, May 8, that easing into opening restaurants and cafes is one of the first steps of a three page plan.

“I am announcing our clear Queensland plan for the next three months - of course, there may be setbacks along the way but I hope this plan can give certainty to Queenslanders as we map our path forward,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Our tourism industry, hospitality, restaurant, accommodation, are all multibillion-dollar industries and there are thousands of people working in those industries and people and businesses want certainty.

“So this gradual return to some form of normality in our post COVID world would look a bit different but we will back each other and get through this together.”

Below are local eateries that have confirmed they are open for dine-in:

Dulacca

  • The Dulacca Hotel

Jandowae

  • Jampacked’d Cafe

Although jampacke’d cafe hasn’t retuned to inside dining, socially distanced tables outside are available for those who wish to have their meal at the cafe.

Tara

  • Tara cafe

Miles

  • The Queensland hotel
  • Windsor Hotel Miles

Condamine

  • Condamine Bell Hotel

Wondoan

  • Juandah Hotel Motel – hour and a half, booking by phone, daily special

Taroom

  • Cattle Camp Motel
