Western Downs waste management to share in $1 million investment

IMPORTANT INVESTMENT: The local councils of Western Downs, Toowoomba, Whitsundays and Banana have all successfully applied for grant funding to help with their waste management infrastructure. Picture: Gen Kennedy

IMPORTANT INVESTMENT: The local councils of Western Downs, Toowoomba, Whitsundays and Banana have all successfully applied for grant funding to help with their waste management infrastructure. Picture: Gen Kennedy

The Queensland Government has invested $1 million to help the Western Downs Regional Council and three other local governments upgrade their landfill infrastructure.

The local councils of Western Downs, Toowoomba, Whitsundays and Banana have all successfully applied for grant funding to help with their waste management infrastructure.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said grant funding will be used to upgrade small local government landfills to transfer and rural bin stations, ensuring continuity of service for the local communities and delivering improved waste and environmental outcomes.

“These upgrades will help these councils manage their infrastructure and collect the levy while reducing the impact of waste on the environment,” Mrs Scanlon said.

“There’s also the added benefit of improving the resource recovery capabilities of regional communities.

Dalby Herald infographic

“The Queensland Government understands our local governments play a key role in helping communities to reduce waste and increase resource recovery.

“That is why we are doing all we can to help these councils meet the next phase of requirements for the waste levy.”

Mrs Scanlan said the state government was committed to reducing waste and improving recycling rates, with Queensland’s being the second worst in the state before the waste levy.

“We’ve invested $6 million in the Regional Recycling Transport Assistance Package and we have also introduced the reimbursement program for charitable recyclers,” she said.

“These programs are not only good for our environment, they also create jobs in regional Queensland.”

Most projects are scheduled to be completed by June 30.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription